FAQ on new buildings in France
What documents do foreigners need to buy new housing in France?
Foreign nationals have to attach their country’s passport and a document attesting to their lawful presence in France. It will also require an extract from the bank with account data for the last 3 months and a statement of salary for the last 3 months. If the buyer has additional income, you need to show a document about the legality of their origin. All papers must be notarized and translated into French.
Are there restrictions for foreign buyers of real estate from a developer in France?
No restrictions. Foreigners can buy any number of houses and apartments in new buildings in France.
Which French cities are the most popular among new property buyers?
The biggest demand is seen traditionally in the capital of the country - Paris. Here they buy apartments in residential complexes from the developer in France for personal living and rental. The list of popular cities for the purchase of housing also includes Lyon and Lille. For holiday real estate, foreigners more often go to Nice and Saint-Tropez.