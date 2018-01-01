  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Residential complex Limassol Park

Residential complex Limassol Park

Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
;
Residential complex Limassol Park
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the city life of Limassol. More than 75% of the project area is allocated to landscaped gardens with winding paths and ponds that surround two large pools, a children's pool and a playground. An ideal location where you can fully enjoy the benefits of living in Cyprus.

Apartments are designed with care for each detail, including quality finishes. All the little things are taken into account so that the inhabitants and their guests feel at home from the entrance. Here everyone will easily find what perfectly matches his usual lifestyle. Each apartment includes a wide selection of finishes, from sophisticated finishing materials to high-quality plumbing, which will provide comfortable living, peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own piece of paradise.

New building location
Trachoni, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Residential complex COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from € 65,863
Residential complex 3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex 2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
You are viewing
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
from Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Limassol, Cyprus
from € 370,300
72–143 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEAT City Terrace is a stunning new apartment complex in the very center of Limassol. Catering to individuals seeking a luxury lifestyle within an urban setting, residents will never be too far from the city’s beating heart. The building itself combines state-of-the-art architecture and artistic styling with innovative design and unparalleled luxury. The uniquely designed, the eye-catching structure comprises 27 apartments spread across six floors. Apartments vary from one-, two-, and three- bedrooms, and include spectacular luxury three-bedroom penthouses, making City Terrace ideal for couples or families looking to make the buzzing city of Limassol their home. APARTMENT FEATURES FITTED FURNITURE & FLOOR TILES Italian kitchens and wardrobes; IDEAL STANDARD sanitary wear, FLORIM & MARAZZI flooring; GROHE mixers and taps; granite worktops. COOLING & HEATING Provisions for the electric (wall unit) heating; Provisions for air conditioning; Solar hot-water panels. WINDOWS AND LIGHTING Thermal-glass double glazed windows; Fly window and patio doors screens; Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting. INSULATION & PIPING Doubled-face high standard double brick thermal insulation; Pressurised water system; Pipe-in-pipe plumbing system. COMPLEX FEATURES SECURITY SYSTEMS Secure entrance gate; CCTV's in all common areas; Security doors; video-phone entry system. COMPLEX FACILITIES Outdoor children's playground; In-house fitness room; landscaped gardens. PARKING FACILITIES Private covered parking; Option for the second parking; Guest parking. ELECTRICITY & LIGHTING Solar panels for the electricity consumption in the common areas; LED lighting for the common areas. #luxury #designer #restaurants #tower #towerCyprus #cyprusrealestate #cyprusproperties #penthouse
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from € 155,000
📍 Catalkoy District – is a suburb of Kyrenia, where infrastructure is very well developed. There are large hypermarkets, schools, 5-star hotels with casinos, beaches, banks, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, bars, gas stations, etc. 💎 In general, the Catalkoy area is great for living and relaxing with the whole family. We are betraying you with the “ Catalkoy Life ” complex in this region with a convenient payment plan. ⁇ Ľ Project “ Catalkoy Life ” – boutique apartment complex, which is located in the Catalkoy area. 🏠 LEADING OBJECTS: Apartment 3 + 1 with a garden ( 117 m2 + garden 80-190 m2 ) – from 155 000 £ Apartment 3 + 1 with a rooftop terrace ( 118-120 m2 + rooftop terrace 126-128 m2 ) – from 165 000 £ Each apartment has its own parking space. The complex also has a shared outdoor pool. TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS: ✅ Roof Disinfection  ✅ Stairs made of natural marble or wood to choose from ✅ Laminated parquet in the bedrooms, porcelain ( 60x60, 60x120 ) in all other areas, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms and wall sections above the kitchen countertop - colors and models to choose from ✅ Glossy Acrylic Kitchen Cabinets ( Top / Lower ) - Colors and Models to Choose ✅ Laminated cabinets in the bedrooms  ✅ Outdoor windows and balcony doors made of aluminum double-glazed windows ✅ Interroom Doors American Press ✅ Solar panels and tank for 2 tons of hot water ✅ Exit for satellite dish in the living room and bedroom ✅ Infrastructure for central heating and multi-inverter conditioning  ✅ Input Steel Door  ✅ Heat and waterproofing of the roof ✅ The corresponding soil will be placed and arranged in the garden ( irrigation system, planting flowers, herbs and trees at the expense of the buyer ) ✅ Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms ✅ Smashboard Tumb Bathrooms ✅ Wardrobe at the entrance ( where shown in the project ) ✅ Built-in bathroom tank ✅ Infrastructure for the satellite system ✅ Outdoor walls made of eco-kirpich 🗓 PLAN OF PAYMENTS: 30% down payment 30% Upon receipt of keys 40% Interest-free installment for 2 years
Apart - hotel LONG BEACH
Apart - hotel LONG BEACH
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
from € 164,000
NEW STEERING INTEGRATED WITH A HOTEL 5 SOUND FOR LONG BEACH  ⁇ Ľ A new ambitious project offers a luxurious spa life in the heart of Long Beach. 📍 The complex will be located 400 meters from the picturesque Mediterranean beach. The project will be a great complement to the coast, offering the residents of the complex unique view apartments combined with excellent infrastructure.  🔝 The project is opposite two five-star hotels with a casino on the first coastline. This will no doubt make the new residential complex an ideal choice for your investment. 🌇 In the project 4 towers of various storeys, the first of which will become a luxury hotel with apartments from the 9th to the 30th floor. This is an upscale apartment with spacious view terraces for maximum comfort for residents. 穿 武 In total, the complex will have 686 comfortable apartments. Several types of objects are available for customers to choose from: studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and luxury penthouses 4 + 1 and 5 + 1. INFRASTRUCTURE:  ⁇ Ľ Open and indoor pools with an area of more than 1,300 m2  ⁇ Ľ Waterpark for children  ⁇ Ľ Infinity-pool on the roof of the 10th floor  ⁇ Ľ Individual work and leisure areas  ⁇ Ľ Conference Rooms  ⁇ Ľ Currency Exchange Point  ⁇ Ľ Cinema  ⁇ म Restaurants of the best kitchens of the world and a hall of Swedish breakfast  ⁇ म Snack Bar  ⁇ Ľ SPA center  ⁇ Ľ Turkish hammam, steam, massage rooms  ⁇ Ľ Gym with an area of more than 4,000 m2.   🔥 The project combines the experience of conducting a hotel business and offers customers an innovative investment option. 💫 The 24-hour front desk and lobby area will meet guests of hotel block A, which will be an alternative to five-star hotels opposite. The quality of the service provided will increase the tourism potential of the region and ensure a high return on investment. !! 武The developer company offers to take your apartment to the management for 10 years. PRICES:  Apartments 1 + 1 ( from 73.61 m2 ) – from 164 000 £  Quartre 2 + 1 ( from 112.67 m2 ) – from 225 000 £  Quartre 3 + 1 ( from 158.32 m2 ) – from 197 000 £  Apartments 4 + 1 ( from 308.30 m2 ) – from 630,000 £  Apartments 5 + 1 ( from 416.34 m2 ) – from 825 000 £ DIFFERENT PAYMENT PLANS ON DIFFERENT BLOCKES
Realting.com
Go