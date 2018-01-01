Residential complex Limassol Park
About the complex
A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the city life of Limassol. More than 75% of the project area is allocated to landscaped gardens with winding paths and ponds that surround two large pools, a children's pool and a playground. An ideal location where you can fully enjoy the benefits of living in Cyprus.
Apartments are designed with care for each detail, including quality finishes. All the little things are taken into account so that the inhabitants and their guests feel at home from the entrance. Here everyone will easily find what perfectly matches his usual lifestyle. Each apartment includes a wide selection of finishes, from sophisticated finishing materials to high-quality plumbing, which will provide comfortable living, peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own piece of paradise.