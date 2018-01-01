Residential complex Limassol Park

Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

from € 164,000

NEW STEERING INTEGRATED WITH A HOTEL 5 SOUND FOR LONG BEACH ⁇ Ľ A new ambitious project offers a luxurious spa life in the heart of Long Beach. 📍 The complex will be located 400 meters from the picturesque Mediterranean beach. The project will be a great complement to the coast, offering the residents of the complex unique view apartments combined with excellent infrastructure. 🔝 The project is opposite two five-star hotels with a casino on the first coastline. This will no doubt make the new residential complex an ideal choice for your investment. 🌇 In the project 4 towers of various storeys, the first of which will become a luxury hotel with apartments from the 9th to the 30th floor. This is an upscale apartment with spacious view terraces for maximum comfort for residents. 穿 武 In total, the complex will have 686 comfortable apartments. Several types of objects are available for customers to choose from: studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and luxury penthouses 4 + 1 and 5 + 1. INFRASTRUCTURE: ⁇ Ľ Open and indoor pools with an area of more than 1,300 m2 ⁇ Ľ Waterpark for children ⁇ Ľ Infinity-pool on the roof of the 10th floor ⁇ Ľ Individual work and leisure areas ⁇ Ľ Conference Rooms ⁇ Ľ Currency Exchange Point ⁇ Ľ Cinema ⁇ म Restaurants of the best kitchens of the world and a hall of Swedish breakfast ⁇ म Snack Bar ⁇ Ľ SPA center ⁇ Ľ Turkish hammam, steam, massage rooms ⁇ Ľ Gym with an area of more than 4,000 m2. 🔥 The project combines the experience of conducting a hotel business and offers customers an innovative investment option. 💫 The 24-hour front desk and lobby area will meet guests of hotel block A, which will be an alternative to five-star hotels opposite. The quality of the service provided will increase the tourism potential of the region and ensure a high return on investment. !! 武The developer company offers to take your apartment to the management for 10 years. PRICES: Apartments 1 + 1 ( from 73.61 m2 ) – from 164 000 £ Quartre 2 + 1 ( from 112.67 m2 ) – from 225 000 £ Quartre 3 + 1 ( from 158.32 m2 ) – from 197 000 £ Apartments 4 + 1 ( from 308.30 m2 ) – from 630,000 £ Apartments 5 + 1 ( from 416.34 m2 ) – from 825 000 £ DIFFERENT PAYMENT PLANS ON DIFFERENT BLOCKES