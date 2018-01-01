Villa 5 bedroom new detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV08 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,245,000
About the complex

The Poseidon Grand Villas located in the Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a unique blend of luxury, stunning views, and an idyllic location. Nestled within lush gardens, these residences sit on elevated grounds that overlook the Mediterranean Sea, providing complete privacy and tranquility.

The gated community can only be accessed via a private road, and residents have the added benefit of being just steps away from the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, with villas situated near the highly desirable golf holes 8 and 9.

The villas' interiors are spacious and adorned with top-quality materials, including marble or parquet flooring and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The luxurious marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes are equipped with underfloor heating, air conditioning, security systems, automatic garden irrigation, and private pools.

The lower ground floor can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with storage and utility rooms and a shower room. The ground floor boasts a grand entrance hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase leading to the first floor, where the master bedroom features panoramic glass doors opening onto a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a luxurious oasis with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms each have spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms offering access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, our team of experienced property advisors provides personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, ensuring a seamless process for buyers. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates luxury living, the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of opulence and location. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself.

VAT is not included in the price. 

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

This stunning villa, located just 200 meters from the beach in Limassol, is a luxurious retreat designed to create unforgettable moments for both vacationing and daily living. Boasting five spacious bedrooms spread over three floors, this villa offers plenty of room to relax and entertain guests.

The villa's conceptual design is focused on creating an exceptional level of luxury, and its four levels feature a range of amenities and spaces designed for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The underground level houses a parking slot for three cars, as well as a utility area, maid room, and laundry facility.

Moving up to the first level, you'll find a spacious lobby featuring a grand piano and a glass passage leading to the kitchen and dining area. From here, an elevator or central staircase leads to the upper and underground levels.

The second level features three large bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the third level boasts a beautiful roof garden and terrace, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the stunning views.

In the heart of the villa's courtyard area, you'll find a private swimming pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, creating a peaceful oasis for you to enjoy. The villa also incorporates advanced engineering technologies, including new-generation smart home control systems, underfloor heating, and a VRV air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious living experience.

If you're looking for a stunning villa in Limassol that offers exceptional luxury, spacious living areas, and proximity to the beach, this is the perfect property for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional villa your dream home.

Villa is also offered for rent - 20,000 euro per month. 
Villa Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

This brand new project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area of picturesque Coral Bay, within walking distance to the 5 Star Coral Beach Hotel and Resort, a 10 minute drive to the cosmopolitan Paphos area to the south east and the Akamas natural preserve to the north. It is one of only a handful of developments in an area unparalleled in its natural beauty. The area is very popular with International holiday makers who are either living permanently in Cyprus or have invested in a holiday home.

This unique resort development is on 65,000 sq.m. of land, located at one of the most sought after beach front locations in Cyprus.

The development comprises luxury detached villas and junior villas, many of them with private swimming pool and with direct access to the sparkling blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. A Residents Clubhouse, private pools and gardens, large verandas and patios, ample covered parking and superior interior finishes, are some of the project's features which make these luxurious properties an irresistible opportunity.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 7 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 165 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 441 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Price: €730,000 - €3,060,000

7 bedroom villa - Total area: 441 sq.m., Plot 638 sq.m., Price: €3,060,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

These new exclusive beachfront villas for sale in Akamas Bay raise the bar for luxury living by fusing beautiful architecture and exceptional design. Properties are finished to the highest standards and offer unobstructed views of the sea.

Numbers are strictly limited to just 47 large villas, each situated on spacious, beautifully landscaped plot with private pool.

For those seeking a beachfront home with a private appeal in breathtaking natural surroundings, yet only a 30-minute drive to all the attractions of Paphos, these Akamas Bay Villas is the ideal location.

Contact Taysmond team for detailed information and viewing.

Price doesn’t include VAT.

