Villa New Golf villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,215,000
About the complex

The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort present a unique blend of opulence, scenic location, and awe-inspiring vistas. The residences are set on elevated grounds that overlook the glittering Mediterranean Sea and are enveloped by lush gardens that provide complete seclusion and tranquility.

Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course, renowned the world over, is located just a few steps away, allowing residents to indulge in their passion for the sport while living in an exclusive gated community that can only be accessed via a private road. These properties are situated in proximity to golf holes 8 and 9, one of the most desirable locations within the resort.

The interiors of the villas are generously proportioned, and the flooring is made of the finest quality marble or parquet. The contemporary Italian-style kitchens come equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more.

The lower ground floor is versatile and can be utilized as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor comprises a capacious hall, a guest cloakroom, and a grand staircase that leads to the first floor.

The first floor is where the master bedroom is located, with panoramic glass doors that open to a vast terrace, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and sunrise/sunset vistas. The en-suite bathroom is a veritable oasis of luxury, with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. The first floor also features two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll discover an extraordinary combination of extravagance, location, and breathtaking views. Our team of experienced property advisors offers professional and personalized guidance on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services, making the process a breeze.

If you're searching for villas for sale in Aphrodite Hills, then the Poseidon Grand Villas offer the perfect combination of luxury and location. Whether you're a golfer or someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these villas are the epitome of indulgence. Book a viewing now to experience the luxury for yourself.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Kouklia, Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an exceptional award-winning resort in Western Cyprus, in one of the island's most pristine and breathtaking landscapes. It is the largest and most exclusive seafront resort in Cyprus, as well as one of the largest residential seafront resorts in the Mediterranean, and is set on a 580k sq.m. land site with 2km of beachfront.
This multi-award-winning resort features over 200 luxury villas, a 5-star deluxe hotel, and an exclusive clubhouse with 24-hour reception and concierge services, local and international dining options, a fitness center and retreat rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sandy beach.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a beautifully landscaped residential and holiday retreat, also has three fully-equipped conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff ready to host business meetings or negotiations.
Tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding, a playground, cycling, various sea activities, and much more are available at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for both children and adults. The hotel also includes the luxurious Cleopatra Spa, as well as a Hair Salon and a traditional Gentleman's Barber Shop, as well as ten restaurants and bars.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 300 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 629 sq.m - 2501 sq.m

Price: From €2,200,000 

5 bedroom Villa - €3,400,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

