Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from € 706,000
About the complex

Viewpoint Hills, a modern state of the art luxury development of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia Cyprus. The development is close to the renowned blue flag beaches of Coral Bay and the spectacular landscapes of the Akamas National Park in Peyia. Each property features a private swimming pool, large terraces, spacious interiors with high-quality finishes. Buying a property within this beautiful development you will be able to enjoy the unobstructed breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea. These villas are located in Peyia Cyprus are in very close proximity to the famous Peyia sea caves and the shipwreck of Paphos – the EDRO III.

Villa Types:

Bedrooms: 3, 4, 5

Plot: 518 sq.m. - 1164 sq.m.

Total Covered Area: 200.40 sq.m. - 531.8 sq.m.

Price: €706,000 - €1,864,000

BEST OFFER: 3-bedroom Villas in particular N 1241, N1 - Price EUR 764,000+VAT (overviewing the green zone, unobstructed view over the sea).

Completion Date: 18 months from signing of contract.

Price is net of VAT.

