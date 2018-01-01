Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

This stunning villa, located just 200 meters from the beach in Limassol, is a luxurious retreat designed to create unforgettable moments for both vacationing and daily living. Boasting five spacious bedrooms spread over three floors, this villa offers plenty of room to relax and entertain guests.

The villa's conceptual design is focused on creating an exceptional level of luxury, and its four levels feature a range of amenities and spaces designed for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The underground level houses a parking slot for three cars, as well as a utility area, maid room, and laundry facility.

Moving up to the first level, you'll find a spacious lobby featuring a grand piano and a glass passage leading to the kitchen and dining area. From here, an elevator or central staircase leads to the upper and underground levels.

The second level features three large bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the third level boasts a beautiful roof garden and terrace, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the stunning views.

In the heart of the villa's courtyard area, you'll find a private swimming pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, creating a peaceful oasis for you to enjoy. The villa also incorporates advanced engineering technologies, including new-generation smart home control systems, underfloor heating, and a VRV air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious living experience.

If you're looking for a stunning villa in Limassol that offers exceptional luxury, spacious living areas, and proximity to the beach, this is the perfect property for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional villa your dream home.

Villa is also offered for rent - 20,000 euro per month.