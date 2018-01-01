Villa Ayia Napa Marina Villa | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from € 6,750,000
About the complex

Ayia Napa Marina is an unparalleled development situated on the east coast of Cyprus, providing an exceptional living experience to its residents. With an investment of over EUR300m, it is the largest seafront development in the country and fully financed, ensuring guaranteed deliveries of the infrastructure works and property units. The Marina is the only project in Cyprus that offers actual beachfront residences with unobstructed sea views, providing complete privacy and 24/7 security for residences and yachts.

The development boasts unique real estate with the East and West Towers being the only high-rise buildings in the District of Famagusta, and amongst the few high-rise structures in Cyprus. The towers' twisting architecture is ranked as the 27th Tallest-Twisted buildings in the WORLD, offering every Tower Residence a unique view of the sea. With luxurious apartments, over 90% of which are already sold out, and 23 villas, Ayia Napa Marina provides an enhanced real estate inventory to meet all needs and expectations.

Residents of Ayia Napa Marina experience a distinctive seafront and marina lifestyle, with high-end services and a variety of brand name restaurants and shops. It is a sound investment opportunity with healthy Return On Investment and Capital Appreciation expected for investors. The government of Cyprus is a partner in the Ayia Napa Marina project, providing extra security to potential investors.

All Ayia Napa Marina Residences offer unobstructed sea views from all bedrooms and living room, equipped with the highest standards of finishes, smart home technology, full installation of electrical appliances, and heating and cooling. In conclusion, Ayia Napa Marina is a unique and unmatched development that offers everything one needs to relax and enjoy the exciting lifestyle of the Mediterranean.

2 types of villas are available:

Beach Villa. 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 582 sq.m., Plot 900 sq.m., Price: €6,750,000

Island Villa. 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 596 sq.m., Plot 899 sq.m., Price: €8,100,000

Delivery: July 2023

VAT is not included in the price.

