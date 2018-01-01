Residential complex Exclusive 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-470 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Investing in a beachfront property in Limassol can offer a multitude of benefits. These apartments present a unique and stunning representation of contemporary Mediterranean architecture, providing a sanctuary for residents that radiates luxury and relaxation.

With wide glazed frontages, natural light floods into the apartments, offering breathtaking panoramic views. This intelligent design maximizes the sense of space, creating a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment that is both practical and functional. The sophisticated open-plan layouts provide the perfect platform for customization, allowing residents to make the space their own.

Alongside the impressive interior design, the apartments are complemented with private balconies, providing a perfect spot to bask in the warm Mediterranean sun and soak up the coastal living ambiance. This additional layer of luxury and comfort to these already exceptional properties offers a unique and highly desirable living experience.

Investing in a beachfront property in Limassol provides easy access to beautiful beaches, spectacular sea views, and a laid-back way of life. The apartments are also situated close to many amenities, including shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Apart from being an excellent investment opportunity, owning a beachfront property in Limassol can provide a lucrative source of rental income. The area is immensely popular among tourists and locals alike, resulting in consistently high demand for these types of properties.

Please note that the VAT is not included in the price.