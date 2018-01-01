Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-457 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 3,400,000
About the complex

Indulge in a life of luxury in the heart of bustling Limassol with this exquisite beachfront development located in the coveted Amathunda area. Revel in the convenience of direct beach access and admire stunning sea views from the comfort of your own home. Carefully crafted to perfection, each unit features a unique and distinct design with upscale finishes, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to its residents. The spacious balconies offer the perfect setting for entertaining guests or simply relaxing and taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Purchasing a property in this esteemed development offers a prime opportunity for real estate investing in Limassol. The consistent rise in property prices over the years make it a highly attractive location for long-term investment.

Anticipated delivery for this development is set for September 2023.

Additionally, the complex offers five-bedroom apartments for sale, covering 367 sq.m. at a cost of €12,000,000.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
from € 970,000
Completion date: 2019
Developer: Cyfield Group

360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia.

A New Generation of Living

An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nicosia far surpasses being a mere building. Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, 360 Nicosia will tower over the hustle and bustle of the world below, standing at an impressive 135m-high, composed of 34 floors of premium real estate and resort-style offerings.

Named in honour of its expansive, unobstructed, panoramic view of the city and beyond – from the fist of Pentadactylos, and the plains of Mesaoria, to the rising Troodos mountain range, and even the Morphou coastline! – it is imagined that 360 Nicosia will come to epitomise and express the area’s culture and creativity, and the wider city’s energy and entrepreneurship.

360 Nicosia is positioned on the new pedestrian plaza that will be created by the Nicosia Municipality, which will allow both residents and visitors alike to engage in leisurely activities. From relaxing walks and cycling, to shopping, and a safe play area for children, there will be something for everyone. Leafy new trees will even be planted in lending both shade and peaceful vistas on the ground.

Live the 360 experience!
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Limassol Blu Marine is an exclusive waterfront development, strategically located in the new center of Limassol, very close to Limassol Marina and the old town shopping  and  business center.

Designed by Benoy an internationally – acclaimed, award winning architects, will consist of impressive apartments with luxury, style and  comfort in mind.

This unique 3 bedroom 3 bathroom luxury apartment facing the sea, enjoying breath – taking views of the Mediterranean will be completed to the highest standards. At Limassol Blu Marine you will enjoy a  24hr concierge service , a luxury lobby, an outdoor and indoor  swimming pools, spa  facilities, a bistro and  a restaurant to name a few.

Apartment Types: 3 bedrooms

Price: €1,199,000 - €1,935,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Residential complex Four seasons
Baspinar, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Luxury Life
