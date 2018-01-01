Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-457 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Indulge in a life of luxury in the heart of bustling Limassol with this exquisite beachfront development located in the coveted Amathunda area. Revel in the convenience of direct beach access and admire stunning sea views from the comfort of your own home. Carefully crafted to perfection, each unit features a unique and distinct design with upscale finishes, providing unparalleled comfort and convenience to its residents. The spacious balconies offer the perfect setting for entertaining guests or simply relaxing and taking in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Purchasing a property in this esteemed development offers a prime opportunity for real estate investing in Limassol. The consistent rise in property prices over the years make it a highly attractive location for long-term investment.

Anticipated delivery for this development is set for September 2023.

Additionally, the complex offers five-bedroom apartments for sale, covering 367 sq.m. at a cost of €12,000,000.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.