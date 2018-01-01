Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Taysmond real estate is introducing an exceptional residential high-rise complex that offers a distinctive living experience with its impressive architecture and top-of-the-line amenities. With 23 floors of luxury living, residents can enjoy the breathtaking sea views from every angle of this elegant gated community. The complex features remarkable indoor amenities, including a concierge, spa, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, tennis court, green areas, and underground parking, all designed to provide residents with the ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Designed by a leading London architecture studio, this complex perfectly blends into the urban landscape of Limassol's highly sought-after tourist area. Residents can enjoy easy access to the best sandy beaches, shops, restaurants, and other holiday pleasures the city has to offer.

Choose from a range of luxurious living spaces, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with private pools on the roof. Each unit features high ceilings and top-quality finishes to impress even the most demanding buyers.

Most of the apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Limassol city, and its picturesque hilly suburbs, providing residents with an immersive experience in the beauty of Limassol.

Invest in the ultimate luxury living experience with this unique and stunning residential high-rise complex.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.