Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from € 1,290,000
About the complex

Taysmond real estate is introducing an exceptional residential high-rise complex that offers a distinctive living experience with its impressive architecture and top-of-the-line amenities. With 23 floors of luxury living, residents can enjoy the breathtaking sea views from every angle of this elegant gated community. The complex features remarkable indoor amenities, including a concierge, spa, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, tennis court, green areas, and underground parking, all designed to provide residents with the ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Designed by a leading London architecture studio, this complex perfectly blends into the urban landscape of Limassol's highly sought-after tourist area. Residents can enjoy easy access to the best sandy beaches, shops, restaurants, and other holiday pleasures the city has to offer.

Choose from a range of luxurious living spaces, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with private pools on the roof. Each unit features high ceilings and top-quality finishes to impress even the most demanding buyers.

Most of the apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Limassol city, and its picturesque hilly suburbs, providing residents with an immersive experience in the beauty of Limassol.

Invest in the ultimate luxury living experience with this unique and stunning residential high-rise complex.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.

New building location
from € 1,290,000
Residential complex COLESIUM COURT DOĞANKÖY
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
from € 65,352
56–136 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Recaioğlu Group

Colesium Court offers you a peaceful and quality life in the city, and at the same time away from the Girne city center. We offer you all the beauties of nature with its location intertwined with green and adjacent to blue. At the Colesium Court, where you will spend every hour with a different pleasure, you will make a difference to your life with mountain and sea views and you will enjoy life. The complex is located in Doğanköy and consists of 40 apartments. Therefore, it is ideal not only for investment but also for life. An underground parking is a big plus. If desired, the apartments can have their own storage room in the basement. There is also a large swimming pool on site. The territory is guarded by CCTV cameras, entrances and exits to the territory are controlled.

Offered for sale apartments 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1. In one of the blocks, all apartments are designed as LOFT and have a second tier with their own terrace.
Residential complex Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

Discover a new standard of elevated urban living in Paphos with this exquisite residential building offering apartments and penthouses for sale. This elegant masterpiece boasts 31 luxurious units, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and two and three-bedroom penthouses complete with private pools and roof terraces. With a stunning architectural design, meticulously crafted master plan, and premium quality finishing materials, this development is the ultimate choice for those seeking both comfort and style.

Residents of this exceptional building can indulge in an array of opulent features, including a common swimming pool, gym, and covered parking. The generously proportioned layouts are complemented by the finest fixtures and finishes, such as solid wood parquet floors, marble bathrooms, high-end kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and ceilings higher than three meters. These exquisite details ensure that the development exudes a luxurious ambiance and offers the utmost in comfort and convenience.

This development is not only ideal for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle, but it also represents an excellent investment opportunity. The unparalleled design and exceptional quality of the building ensure that it retains its value over time. Moreover, the prime location of the building offers a high potential for capital appreciation, making it a smart choice for those seeking a secure and lucrative investment. Embrace the ultimate in urban living and investment by acquiring a unit in this exclusive development.

The project is set for delivery in April 2023.

In addition, a stunning 3-bedroom penthouse is available for sale in this complex, featuring 314 square meters of luxury living space for €785,000.

Please note that the price does not include VAT.
Residence Penthouse with 4 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience in Limassol with this exclusive complex featuring magnificent apartments and penthouses for sale. Situated in the highly sought-after tourist hub of Potamos Germasogeia, this unparalleled development offers residents the perfect combination of tranquility and convenience, with pristine beaches of Dasoudi Park just a stone's throw away.

What sets this innovative concept apart from other developments in the Limassol property market is the meticulous design that incorporates modern amenities and state-of-the-art features to cater to the needs and preferences of the most discerning individuals. This unique complex features a wide range of leisure and recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and sauna. In addition, residents can take advantage of 24-hour security, concierge services, and a beautifully landscaped communal garden.

Investing in luxury real estate in Limassol is a popular choice among both local and foreign investors due to the city's robust economy and the government's favorable policies towards foreign investment. With its premium location, exceptional facilities, and exclusive design, Forum Plaza represents a secure and lucrative investment opportunity. The development's potential for capital appreciation and guaranteed rental income make it a promising venture for investors. Don't miss the chance to invest in a luxurious property in one of Limassol's most coveted areas.

Please note that the price does not include VAT.

