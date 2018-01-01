  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex 3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from € 2,350,000
About the complex

Embrace a life of luxury in Cyprus with this unique beachfront complex that offers the perfect blend of privacy, exclusivity, and convenience. With a limited number of residences, including 12 three-bedroom and 6 one-bedroom apartments, a 5-bedroom penthouse, and 2 commercial spaces ideal for offices or shops, you can enjoy an unparalleled sense of comfort and seclusion. The complex offers easy access to exceptional amenities such as a communal swimming pool, gym, and covered parking, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips.

The penthouse on the top floor features an expansive roof terrace where you can unwind and take in the stunning Mediterranean views. Every apartment features 3.15-meter-high ceilings and premium finishes that reflect the utmost in sophistication and style, making them the perfect choice for even the most discerning buyer. Whether you are looking to invest or live in this prime location, this beachfront property is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in one of the most coveted locations in Cyprus.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price of the property.

Residential complex 2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Immerse yourself in the epitome of opulence and elegance with these exquisite apartments and penthouses for sale in the vibrant city of Limassol. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that these thoughtfully designed residences offer the finest in luxury living. Limassol is a city that exudes an upscale Mediterranean resort vibe, perfect for creating unforgettable memories and escaping from the stresses of daily life.

This remarkable complex, situated just a stone's throw away from the glistening Mediterranean Sea, boasts a 5-story building that houses 24 exclusive apartments and 4 lavish penthouses, each with its own private rooftop and swimming pool. The peaceful and inviting rooftop environment provides a sanctuary of amenities essential to our unique design. Energize your body, mind, and soul with a state-of-the-art gym and sauna, or unwind in the serene communal swimming pool, surrounded by tranquil and idyllic surroundings, and experience the true essence of luxury urban living.

Delivery: February 2025

In addition, a 4-bedroom penthouse is also available for sale in this complex, spanning 302 sq.m. for €1,599,000.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the ultimate in luxury living in Limassol with this exceptional development.
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus

The luxurious Dionysus Greens apartments offer a premium living experience in the heart of Aphrodite Hills Resort. With an emphasis on spacious living spaces, these apartments boast a range of features and finishes that are sure to impress. Each of the 3-storey buildings houses just 6 homes, providing a sense of privacy and exclusivity.

The interiors of these homes are designed with sophistication and style in mind, offering the ultimate in luxury living. The large reception rooms and bedrooms are well-appointed and feature the finest Italian-style kitchen units, complete with top-of-the-line appliances. The lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms are a true testament to the attention to detail that has gone into the design of these homes, while the beautiful marble or parquet flooring throughout, combined with the concealed dual air conditioning/heating system, ensures a comfortable living environment all year round.

Ground floor apartments are surrounded by picturesque gardens, while those on the upper levels enjoy spacious balconies with breathtaking views over the large free-form communal swimming pool, Golf Academy and the Mediterranean Sea. Apartment owners and their guests will have exclusive access to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the inviting swimming pool, which provide a serene and tranquil oasis within the bustling resort.

With a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course and within walking distance to a range of amenities and facilities, including the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, bars, restaurants and shops, Dionysus Greens is the epitome of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Whether you're looking to reside here permanently or seeking a holiday home, these apartments are sure to exceed your expectations and offer the ultimate in luxurious living.

Price is net of VAT.
Residential complex Kyrenia Girne
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia ( Girne ) — port city and one of the most popular resorts in Northern Cyprus. It is located at the foot of the mountains on the Mediterranean Sea, there is a very calm atmosphere of a small seaside town, there are not even high-rise buildings, since by law it is forbidden to build houses above 5 floors.

Tourists are attracted to clean sandy beaches and clear water in Kyrenia, and come here, first of all, for a lazy beach holiday. In local restaurants, Turkish and Greek food is abundant, and the most famous local attraction — Kiriy Castle built in 1540, in which the Museum of the Antique Ship, where the ship is stored, is located today, over 2500 years old.

To your attention Villa in a closed residential complex

  • 4 + 1,
  • 200 sq. M.,
  • 2 parking spaces,
  • personal pool,
  • personal plot.
  • 350,000 £
