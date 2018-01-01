Residential complex 3 bedroom Seafront Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-454 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 3,650,000
About the complex

Discover an unparalleled seafront living experience with our modern complex, where luxury and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea are at your doorstep. Strategically located near St. Raphael Marina and Limassol's finest dining establishments, you'll have easy access to the city's most coveted attractions.

Featuring just five exclusive apartments and two luxurious penthouses, this development provides complete privacy and exclusivity. Each apartment includes two parking spaces, a storage room, and a maid's room, ensuring convenience and comfort for you and your family.

The development also offers indoor facilities such as a swimming pool, gym, and sauna, for you to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the luxurious ambiance of your surroundings. With the sea just steps away, you can easily unwind and de-stress in the refreshing Mediterranean waters.

Wake up every day to breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea from the comfort of your sea-view penthouse in Limassol. Savor your morning coffee or afternoon tea while enjoying the gentle sea breeze, and relax in the comfort of your private rooftop pool as you watch the sun set over the horizon. It's the perfect place to call home for those who seek the best in life.

Delivery: November 2024

Additionally, there are two penthouses available for sale in this complex, each with two bedrooms and 358 sq.m. of space, for €6,050,000.

VAT is not included in the price.

Residential complex Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex Golf resort new apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MA11 | Taysmond Golf Resort estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Apart - hotel DAYMOND 2
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Tunalı İnşaat

A rare opportunity for this spectacular apartment, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia with the most spectacular views over the city. 

Build and delivered to the highest standards, the apartments has 2 bedroom Modern Flat, that sets new standards in flat design and captures your attention with its simplistic style.

A rarely found opportunity for those who appreciate quality and luxury!
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2023

Multifunctional complex in Kyrenia

    In the Dogankoy region, in the center of Kyrenia, a new large-scale complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” is being built.

    The complex is being built in a very convenient place. There are shops, restaurants, a huge Lemar supermarket. The most popular private school English School of Kyrenia is just a 5-minute drive away.

    Complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” – a unique project that includes residential and commercial real estate, as well as infrastructure. 

 Complex infrastructure: 

Gym 

Sauna 

Hamam 

Steam room 

Massage rooms 

Outdoor rooftop pool 

Roof bar 

Underground parking 

 Types of real estate: 

Studio Apartments ( from 46.9 m2 ) – from 58 000 £ / 68 100 € 

Apartments 1 + 1 ( from 63.3 m2 ) – 94 500 £ / 110 900 € 

Apartments 2 + 1 ( from 75.9 m2 ) - from 112 500 £ / 132 000 € 

Apartments 3 + 1 ( from 116.6 m2 ) – 176 500 £ / 207 200 € 

Shops ( from 60.5 m2 ) – from 157 500 £ / 184 900 € 

 Commissioning – June 2023
Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

This is a limited collection of state of the art serviced residences for sale in Limassol. This prestigious and luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views.

Located on 10 hectares of the beautifully landscaped grounds, it offers its residents all perks of the 5-star resort which include lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini football field, water sports, a prestigious 3,000 sq.m. spa complex and seven state of the art bars and restaurants.

300-metre beach with a Blue Flag

Three outdoor pools surrounded by ca-banas, sunbeams and lounge areas

All-day facility for children kids park

Luxurious Spa area

Fully equipped state-of-the-art gym

Extensive conference facilities

Retails boutiques for luxury shopping experience

Water sports and scuba diving

Tennis Courts and mini-football field

24-hour Room Service

24-hour Laundry Service

Housekeeping Services

Contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing of this luxury apartment in Limassol.

Price doesn't include VAT.

