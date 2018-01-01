  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Residential complex Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Residential complex Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from € 649,000
;
Residential complex Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Discover a new standard of elevated urban living in Paphos with this exquisite residential building offering apartments and penthouses for sale. This elegant masterpiece boasts 31 luxurious units, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and two and three-bedroom penthouses complete with private pools and roof terraces. With a stunning architectural design, meticulously crafted master plan, and premium quality finishing materials, this development is the ultimate choice for those seeking both comfort and style.

Residents of this exceptional building can indulge in an array of opulent features, including a common swimming pool, gym, and covered parking. The generously proportioned layouts are complemented by the finest fixtures and finishes, such as solid wood parquet floors, marble bathrooms, high-end kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and ceilings higher than three meters. These exquisite details ensure that the development exudes a luxurious ambiance and offers the utmost in comfort and convenience.

This development is not only ideal for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle, but it also represents an excellent investment opportunity. The unparalleled design and exceptional quality of the building ensure that it retains its value over time. Moreover, the prime location of the building offers a high potential for capital appreciation, making it a smart choice for those seeking a secure and lucrative investment. Embrace the ultimate in urban living and investment by acquiring a unit in this exclusive development.

The project is set for delivery in April 2023.

In addition, a stunning 3-bedroom penthouse is available for sale in this complex, featuring 314 square meters of luxury living space for €785,000.

Please note that the price does not include VAT.

New building location
Drymou, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Residence Penthouse with 4 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Apartment building DREAM TOWER
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from € 675,000
Residential complex Tower apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex Karaolanolu
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus
Ayios Mamas, Cyprus
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, ID-452 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from € 649,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
from € 970,000
Completion date: 2019
Developer: Cyfield Group

360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia.

A New Generation of Living

An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nicosia far surpasses being a mere building. Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, 360 Nicosia will tower over the hustle and bustle of the world below, standing at an impressive 135m-high, composed of 34 floors of premium real estate and resort-style offerings.

Named in honour of its expansive, unobstructed, panoramic view of the city and beyond – from the fist of Pentadactylos, and the plains of Mesaoria, to the rising Troodos mountain range, and even the Morphou coastline! – it is imagined that 360 Nicosia will come to epitomise and express the area’s culture and creativity, and the wider city’s energy and entrepreneurship.

360 Nicosia is positioned on the new pedestrian plaza that will be created by the Nicosia Municipality, which will allow both residents and visitors alike to engage in leisurely activities. From relaxing walks and cycling, to shopping, and a safe play area for children, there will be something for everyone. Leafy new trees will even be planted in lending both shade and peaceful vistas on the ground.

Live the 360 experience!
Residential complex Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Castle residences in Limassol Marina is the only residential complex of the Mediterranean built on the water. The terraces of the apartments offer panoramic views of the sea and Limassol, a coastal city. Nearby there are yachts berths, a white sand beach, restaurants, spa center, boutiques.

The entire territory of the marina is surrounded by gardens and walking areas, accessible only to the owners of residences in the marina. Limassol marina project has the highest level of safety and quality of construction.

This unique residential complex, designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers, is located in close proximity to the picturesque historic center of the city.

If you are interested in buying an apartment in Limassol Marina, please contact the team of Taysmond Real Estate Agency to arrange a viewing.

The price does not include VAT.
Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

This new residential complex is fully harmonised with the natural environment and surrounded by the stunning beauty. It’s the perfect setting to cultivate a tranquil mind and an active body, providing you with the highest quality of life. Its private residences with an exquisite atmosphere of contemporary and elegant interior are inviting its residents to relax and spend quality time with family and friends

Part of the most up-and-coming neighbourhood in the city, residents of this development have no shortage of entertaining activities nearby, including Europe’s largest casino, the City of Dreams Mediterranean; My Mall Limassol; a top quality golf resort; and the everthrilling Fasouri Waterpark. It is located just one kilometre from Lady’s Mile, the most popular beach in the city, and only ten kilometres from the business centre of Limassol. The surrounding prominent amenities and the construction of the vast casino project, in combination with the incredible natural beauty, promises a future of prosperity and spectacular quality of life.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Realting.com
Go