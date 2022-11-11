  1. Realting.com
Residence Penthouse with 4 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from € 1,300,000
Residence Penthouse with 4 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
About the complex

Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience in Limassol with this exclusive complex featuring magnificent apartments and penthouses for sale. Situated in the highly sought-after tourist hub of Potamos Germasogeia, this unparalleled development offers residents the perfect combination of tranquility and convenience, with pristine beaches of Dasoudi Park just a stone's throw away.

What sets this innovative concept apart from other developments in the Limassol property market is the meticulous design that incorporates modern amenities and state-of-the-art features to cater to the needs and preferences of the most discerning individuals. This unique complex features a wide range of leisure and recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and sauna. In addition, residents can take advantage of 24-hour security, concierge services, and a beautifully landscaped communal garden.

Investing in luxury real estate in Limassol is a popular choice among both local and foreign investors due to the city's robust economy and the government's favorable policies towards foreign investment. With its premium location, exceptional facilities, and exclusive design, Forum Plaza represents a secure and lucrative investment opportunity. The development's potential for capital appreciation and guaranteed rental income make it a promising venture for investors. Don't miss the chance to invest in a luxurious property in one of Limassol's most coveted areas.

Please note that the price does not include VAT.

