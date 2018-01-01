  1. Realting.com
Drymou, Cyprus
from € 1,540,000
;
Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus
About the complex

These new exclusive beachfront villas for sale in Akamas Bay raise the bar for luxury living by fusing beautiful architecture and exceptional design. Properties are finished to the highest standards and offer unobstructed views of the sea.

Numbers are strictly limited to just 47 large villas, each situated on spacious, beautifully landscaped plot with private pool.

For those seeking a beachfront home with a private appeal in breathtaking natural surroundings, yet only a 30-minute drive to all the attractions of Paphos, these Akamas Bay Villas is the ideal location.

Contact Taysmond team for detailed information and viewing.

Price doesn’t include VAT.

New building location
Drymou, Cyprus
