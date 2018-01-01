Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus

from € 2,198,000

318 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2020

The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance from the golf course and the entire resort infrastructure. Poseidon villas are located in one of the most beautiful places in the resort, next to the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course.

Marble and parquet floors, modern Italian-style kitchens with Koran countertops and marble bathrooms are complemented by integral elements of a modernly modern lifestyle, such as floor heating, air conditioning and safety systems, automatic watering of the garden and private pool.

All villas have private 5 × 10m infinity pools., Italian-style kitchens with built-in stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and marble and parquet floors.

The villas are equipped with a hidden air conditioning system and conclusions for installing floor heating systems.

On the ground floor there is a utility room, pantry, shower room, as well as additional space that can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom.

FIRST STAGE

Double doors lead to a spacious hallway with a comfortable wardrobe and a wide staircase along which you can climb to the second floor.

The living room with panoramic windows and access to the veranda, which offers breathtaking sea views and landscaped gardens, follows.

The large dining room also has access to a separate covered veranda. The open-plan kitchen is fully equipped with modern technology. The spa veranda offers magnificent sea views.

THAT STAGE

The spacious corridor of the second floor leads to a luxurious main bedroom with panoramic windows. The spacious terrace fully allows you to enjoy unrivaled Cypriot sunsets and sunrises.

The large bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, shower with a storm shower and hot tub, as well as two sinks.

Two additional bedrooms with spacious adjacent bathrooms complete the layout of the second floor. One of the bedrooms has access to the terrace with sea views.

The price is indicated without VAT.