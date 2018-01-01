Residential complex Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Castle residences in Limassol Marina is the only residential complex of the Mediterranean built on the water. The terraces of the apartments offer panoramic views of the sea and Limassol, a coastal city. Nearby there are yachts berths, a white sand beach, restaurants, spa center, boutiques.

The entire territory of the marina is surrounded by gardens and walking areas, accessible only to the owners of residences in the marina. Limassol marina project has the highest level of safety and quality of construction.

This unique residential complex, designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers, is located in close proximity to the picturesque historic center of the city.

The price does not include VAT.