  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Residential complex Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Residential complex Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from € 2,680,000
;
Residential complex Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Castle residences in Limassol Marina is the only residential complex of the Mediterranean built on the water. The terraces of the apartments offer panoramic views of the sea and Limassol, a coastal city. Nearby there are yachts berths, a white sand beach, restaurants, spa center, boutiques.

The entire territory of the marina is surrounded by gardens and walking areas, accessible only to the owners of residences in the marina. Limassol marina project has the highest level of safety and quality of construction.

This unique residential complex, designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers, is located in close proximity to the picturesque historic center of the city.

If you are interested in buying an apartment in Limassol Marina, please contact the team of Taysmond Real Estate Agency to arrange a viewing.

The price does not include VAT.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Residential complex Karaolanolu
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
You are viewing
Residential complex Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 2,680,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2023

Multifunctional complex in Kyrenia

    In the Dogankoy region, in the center of Kyrenia, a new large-scale complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” is being built.

    The complex is being built in a very convenient place. There are shops, restaurants, a huge Lemar supermarket. The most popular private school English School of Kyrenia is just a 5-minute drive away.

    Complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” – a unique project that includes residential and commercial real estate, as well as infrastructure. 

 Complex infrastructure: 

Gym 

Sauna 

Hamam 

Steam room 

Massage rooms 

Outdoor rooftop pool 

Roof bar 

Underground parking 

 Types of real estate: 

Studio Apartments ( from 46.9 m2 ) – from 58 000 £ / 68 100 € 

Apartments 1 + 1 ( from 63.3 m2 ) – 94 500 £ / 110 900 € 

Apartments 2 + 1 ( from 75.9 m2 ) - from 112 500 £ / 132 000 € 

Apartments 3 + 1 ( from 116.6 m2 ) – 176 500 £ / 207 200 € 

Shops ( from 60.5 m2 ) – from 157 500 £ / 184 900 € 

 Commissioning – June 2023
Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Taysmond real estate is introducing an exceptional residential high-rise complex that offers a distinctive living experience with its impressive architecture and top-of-the-line amenities. With 23 floors of luxury living, residents can enjoy the breathtaking sea views from every angle of this elegant gated community. The complex features remarkable indoor amenities, including a concierge, spa, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, tennis court, green areas, and underground parking, all designed to provide residents with the ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Designed by a leading London architecture studio, this complex perfectly blends into the urban landscape of Limassol's highly sought-after tourist area. Residents can enjoy easy access to the best sandy beaches, shops, restaurants, and other holiday pleasures the city has to offer.

Choose from a range of luxurious living spaces, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with private pools on the roof. Each unit features high ceilings and top-quality finishes to impress even the most demanding buyers.

Most of the apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Limassol city, and its picturesque hilly suburbs, providing residents with an immersive experience in the beauty of Limassol.

Invest in the ultimate luxury living experience with this unique and stunning residential high-rise complex.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.
Residential complex Kompleks Tezey
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 240,000
Completion date: 2009
< p > This cozy one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of the Theseus complex in Aphrodite Hills, Paphos. The apartment is only a minute's walk from the public pool in free form. Real estate is sold with all kitchen appliances without furniture. The apartment is on the second floor and has a large veranda and private parking space. The apartment has air conditioning. < p > The apartments are located within walking distance of the resort's central square with shops and restaurants, the resort's spa, repeatedly awarded the title of the best spa in Europe, a hotel, a golf club, the Academy of Golf and Tennis Courses.
Realting.com
Go