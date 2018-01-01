  1. Realting.com
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 5,250,000
About the complex

Castle Residences are the only luxury seaside apartments in the Mediterranean. This final residential phase of the Marina development is surrounded by water and provides unobstructed views of the sea and Limassol, the coastal city. Castle Residences, located just steps from the beach, embodies the essence of "living on the sea".

Covered terraces, uncovered verandas, or sun decks are available in the apartment. Residents enjoy private covered parking, storage and communal swimming pools.

It was designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers and incorporates luxurious residences, a full-service marina, and an enticing array of restaurants and retail establishments.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Residential complex Limassol Marina apartment for sale ID-608 | Taysmond seafront elite real estate in Cyprus
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

📍 Catalkoy District – is a suburb of Kyrenia, where infrastructure is very well developed. There are large hypermarkets, schools, 5-star hotels with casinos, beaches, banks, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, bars, gas stations, etc.

💎 In general, the Catalkoy area is great for living and relaxing with the whole family. We are betraying you with the “ Catalkoy Life ” complex in this region with a convenient payment plan.

⁇ Ľ Project “ Catalkoy Life ” – boutique apartment complex, which is located in the Catalkoy area.

🏠 LEADING OBJECTS:
Apartment 3 + 1 with a garden ( 117 m2 + garden 80-190 m2 ) – from 155 000 £
Apartment 3 + 1 with a rooftop terrace ( 118-120 m2 + rooftop terrace 126-128 m2 ) – from 165 000 £

Each apartment has its own parking space. The complex also has a shared outdoor pool.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS:
✅ Roof Disinfection 
✅ Stairs made of natural marble or wood to choose from
✅ Laminated parquet in the bedrooms, porcelain ( 60x60, 60x120 ) in all other areas, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms and wall sections above the kitchen countertop - colors and models to choose from
✅ Glossy Acrylic Kitchen Cabinets ( Top / Lower ) - Colors and Models to Choose
✅ Laminated cabinets in the bedrooms 
✅ Outdoor windows and balcony doors made of aluminum double-glazed windows
✅ Interroom Doors American Press
✅ Solar panels and tank for 2 tons of hot water
✅ Exit for satellite dish in the living room and bedroom
✅ Infrastructure for central heating and multi-inverter conditioning 
✅ Input Steel Door 
✅ Heat and waterproofing of the roof
✅ The corresponding soil will be placed and arranged in the garden ( irrigation system, planting flowers, herbs and trees at the expense of the buyer )
✅ Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms
✅ Smashboard Tumb Bathrooms
✅ Wardrobe at the entrance ( where shown in the project )
✅ Built-in bathroom tank
✅ Infrastructure for the satellite system
✅ Outdoor walls made of eco-kirpich

🗓 PLAN OF PAYMENTS:
30% down payment
30% Upon receipt of keys
40% Interest-free installment for 2 years
Apart - hotel Eva
Kalo Chorio, Cyprus

A luxurious complex, from rocky green mountains through the valley down to the clear blue sea, is located the project « Eva ».

This is a new luxury complex of villas, townhouses and apartments in Lapta, the western region of Kyrenia, where the mountains are closest to the sea.

The complex is located in the first line of the sea in a tourist area, where there are many hotels, shops, restaurants, bars and beaches within walking distance. 

Complex structure:

VILLES with mountain views !

Apartments with views of the gardens and pool!

White Village ( Tanhouse, Apartments )

Beach Hotel Eva.

Central infrastructure:

Pool 

Gym 

Sports facilities 

Sauna 

Playground 

Restaurant 

Pool bar 

Bicycle lanes 

Playground 

Mini golf 

Beautiful gardens 

Infrastructure 5 * Eva Beach Hotel:

Beach 

Beach club 

Equipment for water sports 

Gourmet Restaurant 

Luxury SPA center 

Wellness center

Complex “ EVA ” offers 6 types of real estate from 1 to 3 bedrooms from 106 to 205 m2. 

Mountain View Villas - 430,000 € 

Living area 142 m2, 3 bedrooms, private terraces 63 m2, private pool, air conditioning, household appliances 

Payment Plan :

1Option

35% Initial installment

65% Installment for 2 years

2Option 

50% down payment

50% Until completion of construction 

3Option 

100% at once

DISCOUNT 5%

 Call now!
Residential complex 3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Embrace a life of luxury in Cyprus with this unique beachfront complex that offers the perfect blend of privacy, exclusivity, and convenience. With a limited number of residences, including 12 three-bedroom and 6 one-bedroom apartments, a 5-bedroom penthouse, and 2 commercial spaces ideal for offices or shops, you can enjoy an unparalleled sense of comfort and seclusion. The complex offers easy access to exceptional amenities such as a communal swimming pool, gym, and covered parking, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips.

The penthouse on the top floor features an expansive roof terrace where you can unwind and take in the stunning Mediterranean views. Every apartment features 3.15-meter-high ceilings and premium finishes that reflect the utmost in sophistication and style, making them the perfect choice for even the most discerning buyer. Whether you are looking to invest or live in this prime location, this beachfront property is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in one of the most coveted locations in Cyprus.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price of the property.

