Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus

Immerse yourself in the epitome of opulence and elegance with these exquisite apartments and penthouses for sale in the vibrant city of Limassol. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that these thoughtfully designed residences offer the finest in luxury living. Limassol is a city that exudes an upscale Mediterranean resort vibe, perfect for creating unforgettable memories and escaping from the stresses of daily life.

This remarkable complex, situated just a stone's throw away from the glistening Mediterranean Sea, boasts a 5-story building that houses 24 exclusive apartments and 4 lavish penthouses, each with its own private rooftop and swimming pool. The peaceful and inviting rooftop environment provides a sanctuary of amenities essential to our unique design. Energize your body, mind, and soul with a state-of-the-art gym and sauna, or unwind in the serene communal swimming pool, surrounded by tranquil and idyllic surroundings, and experience the true essence of luxury urban living.

Delivery: February 2025

In addition, a 4-bedroom penthouse is also available for sale in this complex, spanning 302 sq.m. for €1,599,000.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the ultimate in luxury living in Limassol with this exceptional development.