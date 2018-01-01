  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol

Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from € 4,887,500
Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
About the complex
About the complex

This is a limited collection of state of the art serviced residences for sale in Limassol. This prestigious and luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views.

Located on 10 hectares of the beautifully landscaped grounds, it offers its residents all perks of the 5-star resort which include lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini football field, water sports, a prestigious 3,000 sq.m. spa complex and seven state of the art bars and restaurants.

300-metre beach with a Blue Flag

Three outdoor pools surrounded by ca-banas, sunbeams and lounge areas

All-day facility for children kids park

Luxurious Spa area

Fully equipped state-of-the-art gym

Extensive conference facilities

Retails boutiques for luxury shopping experience

Water sports and scuba diving

Tennis Courts and mini-football field

24-hour Room Service

24-hour Laundry Service

Housekeeping Services

Contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing of this luxury apartment in Limassol.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 4,887,500
Residential complex 2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Immerse yourself in the epitome of opulence and elegance with these exquisite apartments and penthouses for sale in the vibrant city of Limassol. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that these thoughtfully designed residences offer the finest in luxury living. Limassol is a city that exudes an upscale Mediterranean resort vibe, perfect for creating unforgettable memories and escaping from the stresses of daily life.

This remarkable complex, situated just a stone's throw away from the glistening Mediterranean Sea, boasts a 5-story building that houses 24 exclusive apartments and 4 lavish penthouses, each with its own private rooftop and swimming pool. The peaceful and inviting rooftop environment provides a sanctuary of amenities essential to our unique design. Energize your body, mind, and soul with a state-of-the-art gym and sauna, or unwind in the serene communal swimming pool, surrounded by tranquil and idyllic surroundings, and experience the true essence of luxury urban living.

Delivery: February 2025

In addition, a 4-bedroom penthouse is also available for sale in this complex, spanning 302 sq.m. for €1,599,000.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the ultimate in luxury living in Limassol with this exceptional development.
Residential complex Waterfront 3 bedroom Marina apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-609 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Castle residences in Limassol Marina is the only residential complex of the Mediterranean built on the water. The terraces of the apartments offer panoramic views of the sea and Limassol, a coastal city. Nearby there are yachts berths, a white sand beach, restaurants, spa center, boutiques.

The entire territory of the marina is surrounded by gardens and walking areas, accessible only to the owners of residences in the marina. Limassol marina project has the highest level of safety and quality of construction.

This unique residential complex, designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers, is located in close proximity to the picturesque historic center of the city.

If you are interested in buying an apartment in Limassol Marina, please contact the team of Taysmond Real Estate Agency to arrange a viewing.

The price does not include VAT.
Residential complex Golf resort new apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MA11 | Taysmond Golf Resort estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus

The Dionysus Greens development at Aphrodite Hills Resort is a true epitome of luxurious Mediterranean living. Nestled in the heart of the Resort, surrounded by world-class amenities and facilities, this project boasts prime location and state-of-the-art features. From the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course to the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, and various dining and shopping options, everything you could want or need is just a short walk away.

Each of the elegantly designed apartment buildings features just 6 homes and showcases a meticulous attention to detail. Spread across three floors, these beautiful and spacious apartments boast breathtaking views of the communal swimming pool, Golf Academy, and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. Ground floor apartments boast lush private gardens, while upper-level homes offer expansive balconies to enjoy the view.

Every aspect of the interiors has been carefully considered, from the lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms to the high-quality Italian-style kitchens and concealed dual air conditioning/heating system. All homes feature marble or parquet flooring and ample living space, providing the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Exclusively for the use of residents and guests, the lushly landscaped gardens and freeform swimming pool offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life

Price is net of VAT.

