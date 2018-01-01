Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

📍 Catalkoy District – is a suburb of Kyrenia, where infrastructure is very well developed. There are large hypermarkets, schools, 5-star hotels with casinos, beaches, banks, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, bars, gas stations, etc.

💎 In general, the Catalkoy area is great for living and relaxing with the whole family. We are betraying you with the “ Catalkoy Life ” complex in this region with a convenient payment plan.

⁇ Ľ Project “ Catalkoy Life ” – boutique apartment complex, which is located in the Catalkoy area.

🏠 LEADING OBJECTS:

Apartment 3 + 1 with a garden ( 117 m2 + garden 80-190 m2 ) – from 155 000 £

Apartment 3 + 1 with a rooftop terrace ( 118-120 m2 + rooftop terrace 126-128 m2 ) – from 165 000 £

Each apartment has its own parking space. The complex also has a shared outdoor pool.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS:

✅ Roof Disinfection

✅ Stairs made of natural marble or wood to choose from

✅ Laminated parquet in the bedrooms, porcelain ( 60x60, 60x120 ) in all other areas, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms and wall sections above the kitchen countertop - colors and models to choose from

✅ Glossy Acrylic Kitchen Cabinets ( Top / Lower ) - Colors and Models to Choose

✅ Laminated cabinets in the bedrooms

✅ Outdoor windows and balcony doors made of aluminum double-glazed windows

✅ Interroom Doors American Press

✅ Solar panels and tank for 2 tons of hot water

✅ Exit for satellite dish in the living room and bedroom

✅ Infrastructure for central heating and multi-inverter conditioning

✅ Input Steel Door

✅ Heat and waterproofing of the roof

✅ The corresponding soil will be placed and arranged in the garden ( irrigation system, planting flowers, herbs and trees at the expense of the buyer )

✅ Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms

✅ Smashboard Tumb Bathrooms

✅ Wardrobe at the entrance ( where shown in the project )

✅ Built-in bathroom tank

✅ Infrastructure for the satellite system

✅ Outdoor walls made of eco-kirpich

🗓 PLAN OF PAYMENTS:

30% down payment

30% Upon receipt of keys

40% Interest-free installment for 2 years