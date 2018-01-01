  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Residential complex Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus

Residential complex Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from € 305,000
;
Residential complex Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

This new modern residential complex is the definition of elegant living. A magnificent collection of two and three bedroom apartments sitting at the heart of this exclusive, gated development, amid glorious green parkland, in one of the most desirable areas of Limassol, Cyprus.

These stylish, contemporary homes feature on-site facilities, including 24-hour security and delightful, landscaped gardens. The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol Town with easy access to all amenities, facilities and services, close to schools, medical centres, blue flag-awarded beaches, theme park, Limassol Marina, 18-hole championship golf course and Europe's largest integrated casino resort.

Every apartment incorporates an excellent choice of finishes, from exquisite flooring and counter top materials, to high-end fixtures, leaving you with peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own slice of paradise.

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
from € 970,000
Residential complex 2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex Limassol Marina apartment for sale ID-608 | Taysmond seafront elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Limassol, Cyprus
from € 370,300
Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 305,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence 360 Nicosia
Strovolos, Cyprus
from € 970,000
Completion date: 2019
Developer: Cyfield Group

360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia.

A New Generation of Living

An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nicosia far surpasses being a mere building. Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, 360 Nicosia will tower over the hustle and bustle of the world below, standing at an impressive 135m-high, composed of 34 floors of premium real estate and resort-style offerings.

Named in honour of its expansive, unobstructed, panoramic view of the city and beyond – from the fist of Pentadactylos, and the plains of Mesaoria, to the rising Troodos mountain range, and even the Morphou coastline! – it is imagined that 360 Nicosia will come to epitomise and express the area’s culture and creativity, and the wider city’s energy and entrepreneurship.

360 Nicosia is positioned on the new pedestrian plaza that will be created by the Nicosia Municipality, which will allow both residents and visitors alike to engage in leisurely activities. From relaxing walks and cycling, to shopping, and a safe play area for children, there will be something for everyone. Leafy new trees will even be planted in lending both shade and peaceful vistas on the ground.

Live the 360 experience!
Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus
Ayios Mamas, Cyprus

Limassol Del Mar expresses the island's 'new wave' of architecture through its unique high-rise curvilinear design, that fully capitalises on the plot's 170 metres long sea frontage. Enabling every single apartment of the development to benefit from breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea from every angle. It is strategically located right on the seafront, easily accessible and very close to the city's luxury hotels in the heart of Limassol's most prestigious area.

Apartment Types: 2, 3 bedrooms, 4-bedroom penthouse

Total Covered Area: 130 sq.m - 250 sq.m

Price: €1,820,500 - €7,325,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Limassol, Cyprus
from € 370,300
72–143 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022

EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEAT

City Terrace is a stunning new apartment complex in the very center of Limassol. Catering to individuals seeking a luxury lifestyle within an urban setting, residents will never be too far from the city’s beating heart. The building itself combines state-of-the-art architecture and artistic styling with innovative design and unparalleled luxury.

The uniquely designed, the eye-catching structure comprises 27 apartments spread across six floors. Apartments vary from one-, two-, and three- bedrooms, and include spectacular luxury three-bedroom penthouses, making City Terrace ideal for couples or families looking to make the buzzing city of Limassol their home.

APARTMENT FEATURES

FITTED FURNITURE & FLOOR TILES

Italian kitchens and wardrobes; IDEAL STANDARD sanitary wear, FLORIM & MARAZZI flooring; GROHE mixers and taps; granite worktops.

COOLING & HEATING

Provisions for the electric (wall unit) heating; Provisions for air conditioning; Solar hot-water panels.

WINDOWS AND LIGHTING

Thermal-glass double glazed windows; Fly window and patio doors screens; Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting.

INSULATION & PIPING

Doubled-face high standard double brick thermal insulation; Pressurised water system; Pipe-in-pipe plumbing system.

COMPLEX FEATURES

SECURITY SYSTEMS

Secure entrance gate; CCTV's in all common areas; Security doors; video-phone entry system.

COMPLEX FACILITIES

Outdoor children's playground; In-house fitness room; landscaped gardens.

PARKING FACILITIES

Private covered parking; Option for the second parking; Guest parking.

ELECTRICITY & LIGHTING

Solar panels for the electricity consumption in the common areas; LED lighting for the common areas.

#luxury #designer #restaurants #tower #towerCyprus #cyprusrealestate #cyprusproperties #penthouse

Realting.com
Go