Residential complex Modern apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-405 | Taysmond real estate agency in Cyprus

Strovolos, Cyprus

from € 970,000

Completion date: 2019

360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia.

A New Generation of Living

An upgraded concept of lifestyle, 360 Nicosia is set to govern a whole new generation of living in the island’s capital. Underscored by the pillars of elegance, refinement, uniqueness, and luxuriousness, 360 Nicosia far surpasses being a mere building. Situated in the heart of the city, on one of its busiest streets, 360 Nicosia will tower over the hustle and bustle of the world below, standing at an impressive 135m-high, composed of 34 floors of premium real estate and resort-style offerings.

Named in honour of its expansive, unobstructed, panoramic view of the city and beyond – from the fist of Pentadactylos, and the plains of Mesaoria, to the rising Troodos mountain range, and even the Morphou coastline! – it is imagined that 360 Nicosia will come to epitomise and express the area’s culture and creativity, and the wider city’s energy and entrepreneurship.

360 Nicosia is positioned on the new pedestrian plaza that will be created by the Nicosia Municipality, which will allow both residents and visitors alike to engage in leisurely activities. From relaxing walks and cycling, to shopping, and a safe play area for children, there will be something for everyone. Leafy new trees will even be planted in lending both shade and peaceful vistas on the ground.

Live the 360 experience!