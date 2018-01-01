Residential complex Tower apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 640,000
About the complex

Trilogy is high living in every sense – a trio of landmark beachfront buildings surrounding a bustling inner plaza, right in the heart of Limassol’s affluent waterfront. It is the largest mixed-use sky-rise development in the Mediterranean region, a place to live well, work hard and play, long after the Cyprus sun dips beyond the sea’s horizon.

Trilogy is as much an experience as it is a destination, somewhere and something that gathers people together to share everything that’s great about life on our sun-kissed shore. Brought to life by a world-class collaboration of architects, designers and developers, Trilogy is a unique opportunity to play a part in the city’s ever-changing story and begin an exciting new chapter of your own.

Apartment Types: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 98 sq.m - 815 sq.m.

Price: €640,000 - €10,500,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus
