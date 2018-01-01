  1. Realting.com
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from € 2,960,000
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
About the complex

A premium and serene beachfront development in Cyprus, Akamas Bay Villas is located in the most beautiful part of the island near the Akamas Peninsula. A private haven of outdoor beauty and indoor luxury, with undisturbed views of sparkling blue sea and boundless sky, Akamas Bay Villas’ properties blend harmonious architecture and outstanding design.

Characterised by fresh air and sunlight, the spacious homes are set within exceptionally large, fully landscaped plots, all with distinctive designs, floor to ceiling windows and large terraces. Interiors combine contemporary elegance with traditional Cypriot simplicity, to create a style seamlessly reflecting the natural Mediterranean way of life.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus
