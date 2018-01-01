  1. Realting.com
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

from € 1,993,500
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
About the complex

MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine.

Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.

Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus

The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a blend of luxury, location, and breathtaking views. The residences are nestled on elevated grounds with panoramic vistas of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens for ultimate privacy.

With the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course just steps away, residents can indulge in their love for the game while enjoying the exclusive gated community, accessible only through a private road. The properties are located near golf holes 8 and 9, one of the best locations within the resort.

Inside, the properties boast spacious interiors, with flooring made of the finest marble or parquet and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with cutting-edge appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more.

The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor features a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sweeping staircase leading to the first floor.

The first floor showcases the magnificent master bedroom, with panoramic glass doors opening up to a large terrace, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, sunrise, and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom is a true oasis of luxury, complete with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll find a rare combination of luxury, location, and unparalleled views. And with our expert property advisors, we offer professional and personalized advice on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services.

Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Episkopi, Cyprus

Villa Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

This brand new sea front project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area between Paphos Harbour and the picturesque Coral Bay Beach. These Paphos properties are built to the highest standards featuring private pools, large areas of landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, large verandas with outdoor living areas, modern architectural designs with the latest technology quality finishes, spacious parking spaces and many more.

Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 450 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Plot Size: 315 sq.m - 523 sq.m

Price: €1,512,000 - €3,760,000

5 bedroom villa - Total area: 469 sq.m., Plot 523 sq.m., Price: €3,387,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

