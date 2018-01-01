Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Set in one of the most desirable seafront locations in Chloraka (Paphos), these properties offer awe-inspiring views of the Mediterranean, which is literally on your doorstep. Built to the highest standards, these Beach Villas feature private swimming pools, lush, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas suitable for al fresco dining, large verandas and extensive outdoor space.

High-end fixtures and finishes define modern-day elegance. Nearby facilities, amenities and services include luxury five star hotels and resorts, schools, shopping centres, archaeological sites and places of interest, and the renowned blue flag-awarded sandy beaches of Coral Bay.

Villa Types: 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 369 sq.m - 607 sq.m

Plot Size: 428 sq.m - 853 sq.m

Price: €1,330,000 - €3,590,000

7 bedroom villa - Total area: 607 sq.m., Plot 853 sq.m., Price: €3,590,000

Delivery: July 2023

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

This is a modern coastal development with 3 and 4-bedroom villas for sale in Paphos located in the heart of the tourist area. The villas are designed in large plots and enjoy large terraces and private swimming pools. The development is located in front of one of the most famous sandy beaches in Paphos and enjoys easy access to a variety of restaurants, pubs, beach bars, 5-star hotels, the Paphos waterpark and the Kings Avenue Mall.

Villa Types:

Total Covered Area: 209 sq.m - 329 sq.m.

Plot Size: 406 sq.m - 632 sq.m 

Price: €890,000 - €1,184,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus

Nestled in the center of the thriving Aphrodite Hills Resort, Dionysus Greens offers the epitome of Mediterranean living. Boasting a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course, and within easy reach of the resort's top-notch amenities such as the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, and various dining options, this development is the perfect place to call home.

The villas at Dionysus Greens exude sophistication and luxury, with each unit designed to provide the ultimate in privacy and style. Contemporary and modern in design, these homes are perfectly blended with the natural beauty of their surroundings, making for an idyllic living experience.

With their impeccable attention to detail, the villas boast high-end Italian-style kitchens, lavish marble bathrooms, and flooring made from either marble or parquet. These homes have been designed for effortless living, with provisions for underfloor heating, concealed dual air conditioning/heating, and a discreet security system, as well as the option for home automation system upgrades. The basement area is also versatile, offering ample space to be used as a bedroom, gym, playroom, or anything the homeowner desires.

Step outside and bask in the Mediterranean sun as you enjoy your private, landscaped garden, complete with an array of lush vegetation, a spacious swimming pool with infinity edges and provision for heating, and a barbeque area perfect for outdoor entertaining. At Dionysus Greens, every aspect of life has been considered, making this development a true oasis of luxury and comfort.

Price is net of VAT.
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

This stunning villa, located just 200 meters from the beach in Limassol, is a luxurious retreat designed to create unforgettable moments for both vacationing and daily living. Boasting five spacious bedrooms spread over three floors, this villa offers plenty of room to relax and entertain guests.

The villa's conceptual design is focused on creating an exceptional level of luxury, and its four levels feature a range of amenities and spaces designed for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The underground level houses a parking slot for three cars, as well as a utility area, maid room, and laundry facility.

Moving up to the first level, you'll find a spacious lobby featuring a grand piano and a glass passage leading to the kitchen and dining area. From here, an elevator or central staircase leads to the upper and underground levels.

The second level features three large bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the third level boasts a beautiful roof garden and terrace, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the stunning views.

In the heart of the villa's courtyard area, you'll find a private swimming pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, creating a peaceful oasis for you to enjoy. The villa also incorporates advanced engineering technologies, including new-generation smart home control systems, underfloor heating, and a VRV air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious living experience.

If you're looking for a stunning villa in Limassol that offers exceptional luxury, spacious living areas, and proximity to the beach, this is the perfect property for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional villa your dream home.

Villa is also offered for rent - 20,000 euro per month. 

