Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus

Nestled in the center of the thriving Aphrodite Hills Resort, Dionysus Greens offers the epitome of Mediterranean living. Boasting a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course, and within easy reach of the resort's top-notch amenities such as the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, and various dining options, this development is the perfect place to call home.

The villas at Dionysus Greens exude sophistication and luxury, with each unit designed to provide the ultimate in privacy and style. Contemporary and modern in design, these homes are perfectly blended with the natural beauty of their surroundings, making for an idyllic living experience.

With their impeccable attention to detail, the villas boast high-end Italian-style kitchens, lavish marble bathrooms, and flooring made from either marble or parquet. These homes have been designed for effortless living, with provisions for underfloor heating, concealed dual air conditioning/heating, and a discreet security system, as well as the option for home automation system upgrades. The basement area is also versatile, offering ample space to be used as a bedroom, gym, playroom, or anything the homeowner desires.

Step outside and bask in the Mediterranean sun as you enjoy your private, landscaped garden, complete with an array of lush vegetation, a spacious swimming pool with infinity edges and provision for heating, and a barbeque area perfect for outdoor entertaining. At Dionysus Greens, every aspect of life has been considered, making this development a true oasis of luxury and comfort.

Price is net of VAT.