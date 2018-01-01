Villa Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus

This brand new project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area of picturesque Coral Bay, within walking distance to the 5 Star Coral Beach Hotel and Resort, a 10 minute drive to the cosmopolitan Paphos area to the south east and the Akamas natural preserve to the north. It is one of only a handful of developments in an area unparalleled in its natural beauty. The area is very popular with International holiday makers who are either living permanently in Cyprus or have invested in a holiday home.

This unique resort development is on 65,000 sq.m. of land, located at one of the most sought after beach front locations in Cyprus.

The development comprises luxury detached villas and junior villas, many of them with private swimming pool and with direct access to the sparkling blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. A Residents Clubhouse, private pools and gardens, large verandas and patios, ample covered parking and superior interior finishes, are some of the project's features which make these luxurious properties an irresistible opportunity.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 7 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 165 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 441 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Price: €730,000 - €3,060,000

7 bedroom villa - Total area: 441 sq.m., Plot 638 sq.m., Price: €3,060,000

Price doesn't include VAT.