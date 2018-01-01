  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Apesia, Cyprus
from € 1,199,000
;
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Limassol Blu Marine is an exclusive waterfront development, strategically located in the new center of Limassol, very close to Limassol Marina and the old town shopping  and  business center.

Designed by Benoy an internationally – acclaimed, award winning architects, will consist of impressive apartments with luxury, style and  comfort in mind.

This unique 3 bedroom 3 bathroom luxury apartment facing the sea, enjoying breath – taking views of the Mediterranean will be completed to the highest standards. At Limassol Blu Marine you will enjoy a  24hr concierge service , a luxury lobby, an outdoor and indoor  swimming pools, spa  facilities, a bistro and  a restaurant to name a few.

Apartment Types: 3 bedrooms

Price: €1,199,000 - €1,935,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Apesia, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex Kompleks Tezey
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 240,000
Residential complex Seafront 5-star resort apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos | Taysmond elite apartments in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex Caesar
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
You are viewing
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
from € 1,199,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex 3 bedroom Seafront Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-454 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Discover an unparalleled seafront living experience with our modern complex, where luxury and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea are at your doorstep. Strategically located near St. Raphael Marina and Limassol's finest dining establishments, you'll have easy access to the city's most coveted attractions.

Featuring just five exclusive apartments and two luxurious penthouses, this development provides complete privacy and exclusivity. Each apartment includes two parking spaces, a storage room, and a maid's room, ensuring convenience and comfort for you and your family.

The development also offers indoor facilities such as a swimming pool, gym, and sauna, for you to maintain a healthy lifestyle and enjoy the luxurious ambiance of your surroundings. With the sea just steps away, you can easily unwind and de-stress in the refreshing Mediterranean waters.

Wake up every day to breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea from the comfort of your sea-view penthouse in Limassol. Savor your morning coffee or afternoon tea while enjoying the gentle sea breeze, and relax in the comfort of your private rooftop pool as you watch the sun set over the horizon. It's the perfect place to call home for those who seek the best in life.

Delivery: November 2024

Additionally, there are two penthouses available for sale in this complex, each with two bedrooms and 358 sq.m. of space, for €6,050,000.

VAT is not included in the price.
Residential complex Limassol Marina apartment for sale ID-608 | Taysmond seafront elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Castle Residences are the only luxury seaside apartments in the Mediterranean. This final residential phase of the Marina development is surrounded by water and provides unobstructed views of the sea and Limassol, the coastal city. Castle Residences, located just steps from the beach, embodies the essence of "living on the sea".

Covered terraces, uncovered verandas, or sun decks are available in the apartment. Residents enjoy private covered parking, storage and communal swimming pools.

It was designed by a renowned team of architects and engineers and incorporates luxurious residences, a full-service marina, and an enticing array of restaurants and retail establishments.

Price doesn't include VAT.
Residential complex Tower apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Trilogy is high living in every sense – a trio of landmark beachfront buildings surrounding a bustling inner plaza, right in the heart of Limassol’s affluent waterfront. It is the largest mixed-use sky-rise development in the Mediterranean region, a place to live well, work hard and play, long after the Cyprus sun dips beyond the sea’s horizon.

Trilogy is as much an experience as it is a destination, somewhere and something that gathers people together to share everything that’s great about life on our sun-kissed shore. Brought to life by a world-class collaboration of architects, designers and developers, Trilogy is a unique opportunity to play a part in the city’s ever-changing story and begin an exciting new chapter of your own.

Apartment Types: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 98 sq.m - 815 sq.m.

Price: €640,000 - €10,500,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Realting.com
Go