Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus

Ayios Mamas, Cyprus
from € 1,320,000
Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus
About the complex

Limassol Del Mar expresses the island's 'new wave' of architecture through its unique high-rise curvilinear design, that fully capitalises on the plot's 170 metres long sea frontage. Enabling every single apartment of the development to benefit from breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea from every angle. It is strategically located right on the seafront, easily accessible and very close to the city's luxury hotels in the heart of Limassol's most prestigious area.

Apartment Types: 2, 3 bedrooms, 4-bedroom penthouse

Total Covered Area: 130 sq.m - 250 sq.m

Price: €1,820,500 - €7,325,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Ayios Mamas, Cyprus
Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus
Ayios Mamas, Cyprus
from € 1,320,000
Residence Penthouse with 4 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience in Limassol with this exclusive complex featuring magnificent apartments and penthouses for sale. Situated in the highly sought-after tourist hub of Potamos Germasogeia, this unparalleled development offers residents the perfect combination of tranquility and convenience, with pristine beaches of Dasoudi Park just a stone's throw away.

What sets this innovative concept apart from other developments in the Limassol property market is the meticulous design that incorporates modern amenities and state-of-the-art features to cater to the needs and preferences of the most discerning individuals. This unique complex features a wide range of leisure and recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and sauna. In addition, residents can take advantage of 24-hour security, concierge services, and a beautifully landscaped communal garden.

Investing in luxury real estate in Limassol is a popular choice among both local and foreign investors due to the city's robust economy and the government's favorable policies towards foreign investment. With its premium location, exceptional facilities, and exclusive design, Forum Plaza represents a secure and lucrative investment opportunity. The development's potential for capital appreciation and guaranteed rental income make it a promising venture for investors. Don't miss the chance to invest in a luxurious property in one of Limassol's most coveted areas.

Please note that the price does not include VAT.
< p > This cozy one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of the Theseus complex in Aphrodite Hills, Paphos. The apartment is only a minute's walk from the public pool in free form. Real estate is sold with all kitchen appliances without furniture. The apartment is on the second floor and has a large veranda and private parking space. The apartment has air conditioning. < p > The apartments are located within walking distance of the resort's central square with shops and restaurants, the resort's spa, repeatedly awarded the title of the best spa in Europe, a hotel, a golf club, the Academy of Golf and Tennis Courses.
Residence Seafront Penthouse for sale in 5-star resort in Limassol | Taysmond beachfront properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Taysmond Real Estate is proud to introduce this breath-taking seafront Penthouse with private roof garden offered for sale in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol. This luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views.

The project is situated on 10 hectares of beautifully landscaped grounds of a 5-star resort. Penthouse owners have lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini-football field, water sports, modern 3,000sq.m. spa complex, and seven cutting-edge bars and restaurants.

The Penthouse features:

Floor-to-ceiling windows and ceilings reaching up to five meters high

Rich selection of handpicked exquisite materials

Natural wood parquet flooring

Best marble and beautiful onyx

Spectacular views day and night

Thermal insulated walls

In-floor convector system

Completely autonomous heating and all-year around hot water supply with Samsung Hydrobox system

Samsung VRV Air Conditioning System

Smart Home by Extron/AMF

Security and 24/7 Concierge Service

Beautifully appointed lobby offers a warm welcome home: fireplace, conference room, entertainment and lounge areas.

If you are interested to buy this Penthouse, please contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing.

