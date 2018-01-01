  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Seafront 5-star resort apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos

Drymou, Cyprus
from € 1,720,000
Residential complex Seafront 5-star resort apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos | Taysmond elite apartments in Cyprus
About the complex

SOHO Resort is a one-of-a-kind residential resort and a well-known landmark in Paphos, located on the city's most privileged waterfront. This resort is set to be the highest building in the city, with two towers - the residential West Tower with 15 floors and the under-construction 5-star hotel chain on the East Tower with 16 floors.

The architecture of this much-anticipated development includes organic lines and natural curves, which are topped with the towers' elegant futuristic silhouette, which reflects a sense of luxury and comfort while standing out without disturbing the surrounding landscape.

The residences include a gym, a spa, a swimming pool, sports facilities, a park, a playground, and beautiful gardens - all of which are necessary amenities for relaxation and a comfortable lifestyle. Furthermore, the resort will be surrounded by luxury hotels, nightlife, schools and universities.

The breathtaking views of Paphos' seafront, the harbour with its picturesque castle, and the panoramic views of the vibrant city complete an already stunning project.

Apartment Types: 3, 4 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 144 sq.m - 190 sq.m

Price: €1,720,000 - €4,390,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus
Tennis court 
▫ 武kdetskad 
Zone for relaxation 
 
TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS  
