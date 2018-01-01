  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Episkopi, Cyprus
from € 2,016,000
;
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine.

Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.

New building location
Episkopi, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Villa 5 bedroom new detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV08 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
You are viewing
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Episkopi, Cyprus
from € 2,016,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Episkopi, Cyprus

MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine.

Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.
Villa Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

This brand new project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area of picturesque Coral Bay, within walking distance to the 5 Star Coral Beach Hotel and Resort, a 10 minute drive to the cosmopolitan Paphos area to the south east and the Akamas natural preserve to the north. It is one of only a handful of developments in an area unparalleled in its natural beauty. The area is very popular with International holiday makers who are either living permanently in Cyprus or have invested in a holiday home.

This unique resort development is on 65,000 sq.m. of land, located at one of the most sought after beach front locations in Cyprus.

The development comprises luxury detached villas and junior villas, many of them with private swimming pool and with direct access to the sparkling blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. A Residents Clubhouse, private pools and gardens, large verandas and patios, ample covered parking and superior interior finishes, are some of the project's features which make these luxurious properties an irresistible opportunity.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 7 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 165 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 441 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Price: €730,000 - €3,060,000

7 bedroom villa - Total area: 441 sq.m., Plot 638 sq.m., Price: €3,060,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

These new exclusive beachfront villas for sale in Akamas Bay raise the bar for luxury living by fusing beautiful architecture and exceptional design. Properties are finished to the highest standards and offer unobstructed views of the sea.

Numbers are strictly limited to just 47 large villas, each situated on spacious, beautifully landscaped plot with private pool.

For those seeking a beachfront home with a private appeal in breathtaking natural surroundings, yet only a 30-minute drive to all the attractions of Paphos, these Akamas Bay Villas is the ideal location.

Contact Taysmond team for detailed information and viewing.

Price doesn’t include VAT.

Realting.com
Go