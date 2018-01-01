Villa 4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from € 684,000
About the complex
This exclusive development is adjacent to the spectacular Akamas National Park and is close to the renowned blue-flag sandy beaches of Coral Bay as well as other major amenities such as five-star hotels, restaurants and bars. The design of the villas has been inspired by the Mediterranean architecture and enjoy comfortable living areas, private swimming pools and balconies with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the famous Sea Caves.
Villa Types:
Total Covered Area: 204 sq.m
Plot Size: 985 sq.m - 1068 sq.m
Price: €684,000 - €728,000
Price doesn't include VAT.
New building location
