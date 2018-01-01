  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Villa 4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus

Villa 4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from € 684,000
;
Villa 4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus
1 / 10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

This exclusive development is adjacent to the spectacular Akamas National Park and is close to the renowned blue-flag sandy beaches of Coral Bay as well as other major amenities such as five-star hotels, restaurants and bars. The design of the villas has been inspired by the Mediterranean architecture and enjoy comfortable living areas, private swimming pools and balconies with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the famous Sea Caves.

Villa Types:

Total Covered Area: 204 sq.m

Plot Size: 985 sq.m - 1068 sq.m

Price: €684,000 - €728,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Drymou, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Villa Beachfront villa with 5 bedrooms for sale in Akamas Bay, ID-603 | Gated residential development in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Villa Seafront villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay | Taysmond beachfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Villa Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 290,259
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
You are viewing
Villa 4-bedroom seafront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond beacjfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from € 684,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Seaview villa for sale in Paphos, ID-310 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

Viewpoint Hills, a modern state of the art luxury development of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia Cyprus. The development is close to the renowned blue flag beaches of Coral Bay and the spectacular landscapes of the Akamas National Park in Peyia. Each property features a private swimming pool, large terraces, spacious interiors with high-quality finishes. Buying a property within this beautiful development you will be able to enjoy the unobstructed breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea. These villas are located in Peyia Cyprus are in very close proximity to the famous Peyia sea caves and the shipwreck of Paphos – the EDRO III.

Villa Types:

Bedrooms: 3, 4, 5

Plot: 518 sq.m. - 1164 sq.m.

Total Covered Area: 200.40 sq.m. - 531.8 sq.m.

Price: €706,000 - €1,864,000

BEST OFFER: 3-bedroom Villas in particular N 1241, N1 - Price EUR 764,000+VAT (overviewing the green zone, unobstructed view over the sea).

Completion Date: 18 months from signing of contract.

Price is net of VAT.
Villa Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

This brand new sea front project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area between Paphos Harbour and the picturesque Coral Bay Beach. These Paphos properties are built to the highest standards featuring private pools, large areas of landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, large verandas with outdoor living areas, modern architectural designs with the latest technology quality finishes, spacious parking spaces and many more.

Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 450 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Plot Size: 315 sq.m - 523 sq.m

Price: €1,512,000 - €3,760,000

5 bedroom villa - Total area: 469 sq.m., Plot 523 sq.m., Price: €3,387,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 290,259
150 m² 1 apartment
Developer: Just Prime Homes

The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach.
The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large number of restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, schools, banks and sandy beaches. This area has become the most popular for foreign residents who consider it their second home.
The complex includes 2 common pools, a gym and a playground.

The project includes:
— 12 one-room apartments ( 55 m2 )
— 12 two-room apartments ( 80 m2 )
— 6 three-room villas for 2 owners ( 130 m2 )
— 4 three-room villas ( 175 m2 )

Townhouses and villas remained on sale. 
 

Realting.com
Go