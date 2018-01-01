Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from € 890,000
About the complex
This is a modern coastal development with 3 and 4-bedroom villas for sale in Paphos located in the heart of the tourist area. The villas are designed in large plots and enjoy large terraces and private swimming pools. The development is located in front of one of the most famous sandy beaches in Paphos and enjoys easy access to a variety of restaurants, pubs, beach bars, 5-star hotels, the Paphos waterpark and the Kings Avenue Mall.
Villa Types:
Total Covered Area: 209 sq.m - 329 sq.m.
Plot Size: 406 sq.m - 632 sq.m
Price: €890,000 - €1,184,000
Price doesn't include VAT.
