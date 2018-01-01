Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an exceptional award-winning resort in Western Cyprus, in one of the island's most pristine and breathtaking landscapes. It is the largest and most exclusive seafront resort in Cyprus, as well as one of the largest residential seafront resorts in the Mediterranean, and is set on a 580k sq.m. land site with 2km of beachfront.

This multi-award-winning resort features over 200 luxury villas, a 5-star deluxe hotel, and an exclusive clubhouse with 24-hour reception and concierge services, local and international dining options, a fitness center and retreat rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sandy beach.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a beautifully landscaped residential and holiday retreat, also has three fully-equipped conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff ready to host business meetings or negotiations.

Tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding, a playground, cycling, various sea activities, and much more are available at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for both children and adults. The hotel also includes the luxurious Cleopatra Spa, as well as a Hair Salon and a traditional Gentleman's Barber Shop, as well as ten restaurants and bars.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 300 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 629 sq.m - 2501 sq.m

Price: From €2,200,000

5 bedroom Villa - €3,400,000

Price doesn't include VAT.