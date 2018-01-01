  1. Realting.com
  Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos

Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from € 890,000
Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
About the complex

This is a modern coastal development with 3 and 4-bedroom villas for sale in Paphos located in the heart of the tourist area. The villas are designed in large plots and enjoy large terraces and private swimming pools. The development is located in front of one of the most famous sandy beaches in Paphos and enjoys easy access to a variety of restaurants, pubs, beach bars, 5-star hotels, the Paphos waterpark and the Kings Avenue Mall.

Villa Types:

Total Covered Area: 209 sq.m - 329 sq.m.

Plot Size: 406 sq.m - 632 sq.m 

Price: €890,000 - €1,184,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
from € 890,000
Villa Paphos villa with 3 bedrooms for sale, ID-403 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

This brand new sea front project is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area between Paphos Harbour and the picturesque Coral Bay Beach. These Paphos properties are built to the highest standards featuring private pools, large areas of landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, large verandas with outdoor living areas, modern architectural designs with the latest technology quality finishes, spacious parking spaces and many more.

Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 450 sq.m - 638 sq.m

Plot Size: 315 sq.m - 523 sq.m

Price: €1,512,000 - €3,760,000

5 bedroom villa - Total area: 469 sq.m., Plot 523 sq.m., Price: €3,387,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an exceptional award-winning resort in Western Cyprus, in one of the island's most pristine and breathtaking landscapes. It is the largest and most exclusive seafront resort in Cyprus, as well as one of the largest residential seafront resorts in the Mediterranean, and is set on a 580k sq.m. land site with 2km of beachfront.
This multi-award-winning resort features over 200 luxury villas, a 5-star deluxe hotel, and an exclusive clubhouse with 24-hour reception and concierge services, local and international dining options, a fitness center and retreat rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sandy beach.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a beautifully landscaped residential and holiday retreat, also has three fully-equipped conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff ready to host business meetings or negotiations.
Tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding, a playground, cycling, various sea activities, and much more are available at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for both children and adults. The hotel also includes the luxurious Cleopatra Spa, as well as a Hair Salon and a traditional Gentleman's Barber Shop, as well as ten restaurants and bars.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 300 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 629 sq.m - 2501 sq.m

Price: From €2,200,000 

5 bedroom Villa - €3,400,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

These unique beachfront properties in Cyprus consist of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront villas for sale in Paphos close to a plethora of Paphos’ most popular attractions and amenities, such as the Paphos tourist area, harbour and the Kings Avenue Mall. The villas offer spacious interiors and private swimming pools in large plots. Their superior finishes, specifications and unique location provide elite buyers the opportunity to taste the luxury Cyprus Mediterranean lifestyle living. These wonderful coastal properties in Cyprus are destined to become the ultimate refuge to any homeowner interested in experiencing the pinnacle of the Mediterranean living.

Villa Types:

Total Covered Area: 171 sq.m - 589 sq.m.

Plot Size: 200 sq.m - 1002 sq.m

Price: €700,000 - €4,162,550

5 bedroom villa - Total area: 536 sq.m., Plot 884 sq.m., Price: €4,162,500

Delivery: February 2024

Price doesn't include VAT.

