Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus

Drymou, Cyprus
from € 700,000
About the complex

These unique beachfront properties in Cyprus consist of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom beachfront villas for sale in Paphos close to a plethora of Paphos’ most popular attractions and amenities, such as the Paphos tourist area, harbour and the Kings Avenue Mall. The villas offer spacious interiors and private swimming pools in large plots. Their superior finishes, specifications and unique location provide elite buyers the opportunity to taste the luxury Cyprus Mediterranean lifestyle living. These wonderful coastal properties in Cyprus are destined to become the ultimate refuge to any homeowner interested in experiencing the pinnacle of the Mediterranean living.

Villa Types:

Total Covered Area: 171 sq.m - 589 sq.m.

Plot Size: 200 sq.m - 1002 sq.m

Price: €700,000 - €4,162,550

5 bedroom villa - Total area: 536 sq.m., Plot 884 sq.m., Price: €4,162,500

Delivery: February 2024

Price doesn't include VAT.

Drymou, Cyprus
