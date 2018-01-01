  1. Realting.com
  Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
About the complex

Villa Splendida….’where quiet enjoyment is a way of life.’

In a class on its own, Villa Splendida, tucked away in a quiet corner of the East Plateau, will be the last word in luxury when construction is complete in November 2021 (earlier completion available if required).

A spacious and elegant driveway with ample parking for several cars leads to the main property. A separate walkway leads down from the driveway to the main villa entrance and the sumptuous open plan living space. This area has a double aspect working fireplace and floor to ceiling wide glass doors making the most of the fabulous views over the terraces to the ravine, the Mediterranean Sea and sunset.

Adjacent to the living space is the bespoke EMMEMI kitchen, which has solid-core cabinets which come equipped with soft-close doors and drawers. It has fully integrated appliances, Corian countertops and an under-counter sink. Italian design IB Rubinetti, fixtures and fittings complete this spectacular kitchen.

Up a short flight of stairs from the living space is a further entrance from the driveway which leads into a generous hallway with doors opening into two guest suites. Both suites are of a good size and have bespoke fitted wardrobes, marble tiled flooring and Italian design fixtures and fittings in their luxury bathrooms.

On the lower ground floor is the laundry room, wine cellar and service room.

On the first floor are two more spectacular guest suites as well as a gracious and elegant master bedroom suite which has a walk-in dressing area and fabulous luxury bathroom consisting of bath, shower, twin basins and WC. A picture window provides panoramic views across the resort to the Mediterranean Sea. Huge sliding doors from both the master suite and the adjacent bedroom lead to a large covered verandah with spectacular views down the ravine to the sea and sunset.

The upper level is designated a home gym. A separate studio with private access is to be found at the rear of the house consisting of a bedroom and kitchenette and an en-suite bathroom with shower, wash hand basin and WC.

To ensure the highest level of luxurious quality, premier Italian furniture manufacturer Frigerio has been selected to decorate all spaces throughout the Splendida project. Frigerio has a highly refined philosophy of living and enjoyment of the home, focusing on the pleasure of immersing in an environment that reflects both class and elegance.

Underfloor heating and air conditioning feature throughout the entire premises, with telephone points in the living area, kitchen and all bedrooms. Wi-fi throughout the property and double electric sockets and two way switches are standard.

There is provision for a security alarm system, indoor/outdoor sound system with hidden speakers throughout and home automation.

Outside, the gardens will be expertly landscaped to make the most of the elevations. There are a number of covered and uncovered seating areas surrounding the villa. The expansive pool terrace from which there are glorious ravine, sea and sunset views surrounds the 5m x 10m swimming pool.

Aphrodite Hills is a world-class destination, located on the stunning island of Cyprus, where guests can enjoy a holistic experience in the amenities provided: An 18-hole PGA National Championship Golf Course, Five star hotel, Retreat spa, Tennis Academy, Soccer Academy, Retail and dining complex, nature trails, walking paths , Riding Stables and beach club.

Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Cottage village Long Beach
Tymvou, Northern Cyprus
Villa Seaview new 5-bedroom detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV10 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 0
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 290,259
150 m² 1 apartment
Developer: Just Prime Homes

The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach.
The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large number of restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, schools, banks and sandy beaches. This area has become the most popular for foreign residents who consider it their second home.
The complex includes 2 common pools, a gym and a playground.

The project includes:
— 12 one-room apartments ( 55 m2 )
— 12 two-room apartments ( 80 m2 )
— 6 three-room villas for 2 owners ( 130 m2 )
— 4 three-room villas ( 175 m2 )

Townhouses and villas remained on sale. 
 
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Episkopi, Cyprus

MINTHIS is a new Cyprus golf resort, known for its breath-taking mountain views, luxury modern residencies,  wellness spa, 18-hole championship golf course, designed by acclaimed architects, impressive club house and golf academy. 12-th century monastery, water features, ancient groves and orchards, cool herb-scented mountain breezes and spectacular vistas create tranquil and restorative ambience. The lounge, restaurant and golf terraces offer the relaxing space for golfers, MINTHIS residents and their guests, where they can enjoy the original wine collection and the finest local and international cuisine.

Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis villa is beautifully connected to nature. Its open- plan living and dining area spills seamlessly onto a large outdoor pool terrace on one side and the courtyard on the other, making it perfect for entertaining. Property is finished using the finest natural materials in calming, neutral tones and elegant fixtures, clean and timeless in design.
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,198,000
318 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Aphrodite Hills

The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance from the golf course and the entire resort infrastructure. Poseidon villas are located in one of the most beautiful places in the resort, next to the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course.

Marble and parquet floors, modern Italian-style kitchens with Koran countertops and marble bathrooms are complemented by integral elements of a modernly modern lifestyle, such as floor heating, air conditioning and safety systems, automatic watering of the garden and private pool.

All villas have private 5 × 10m infinity pools., Italian-style kitchens with built-in stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and marble and parquet floors.

The villas are equipped with a hidden air conditioning system and conclusions for installing floor heating systems.

On the ground floor there is a utility room, pantry, shower room, as well as additional space that can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom.

FIRST STAGE

Double doors lead to a spacious hallway with a comfortable wardrobe and a wide staircase along which you can climb to the second floor.

The living room with panoramic windows and access to the veranda, which offers breathtaking sea views and landscaped gardens, follows.

The large dining room also has access to a separate covered veranda. The open-plan kitchen is fully equipped with modern technology. The spa veranda offers magnificent sea views.

THAT STAGE

The spacious corridor of the second floor leads to a luxurious main bedroom with panoramic windows. The spacious terrace fully allows you to enjoy unrivaled Cypriot sunsets and sunrises.

The large bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, shower with a storm shower and hot tub, as well as two sinks.

Two additional bedrooms with spacious adjacent bathrooms complete the layout of the second floor. One of the bedrooms has access to the terrace with sea views.

The price is indicated without VAT.

