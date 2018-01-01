  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Residential complex Golf resort new apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MA11 | Taysmond Golf Resort estate in Cyprus

Residential complex Golf resort new apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MA11 | Taysmond Golf Resort estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 520,000
;
Residential complex Golf resort new apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MA11 | Taysmond Golf Resort estate in Cyprus
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Dionysus Greens development at Aphrodite Hills Resort is a true epitome of luxurious Mediterranean living. Nestled in the heart of the Resort, surrounded by world-class amenities and facilities, this project boasts prime location and state-of-the-art features. From the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course to the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, and various dining and shopping options, everything you could want or need is just a short walk away.

Each of the elegantly designed apartment buildings features just 6 homes and showcases a meticulous attention to detail. Spread across three floors, these beautiful and spacious apartments boast breathtaking views of the communal swimming pool, Golf Academy, and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. Ground floor apartments boast lush private gardens, while upper-level homes offer expansive balconies to enjoy the view.

Every aspect of the interiors has been carefully considered, from the lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms to the high-quality Italian-style kitchens and concealed dual air conditioning/heating system. All homes feature marble or parquet flooring and ample living space, providing the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Exclusively for the use of residents and guests, the lushly landscaped gardens and freeform swimming pool offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life

Price is net of VAT.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex 2 bedroom elite apartment for sale in Limassol | Taysmond luxury properties in Cyprus
Ayios Mamas, Cyprus
Apartment building DREAM TOWER
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from € 675,000
Residential complex Yeni Bogazici
Chloraka, Cyprus
Residential complex 2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-51 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
You are viewing
Residential complex Golf resort new apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MA11 | Taysmond Golf Resort estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 520,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Limassol Blu Marine is an exclusive waterfront development, strategically located in the new center of Limassol, very close to Limassol Marina and the old town shopping  and  business center.

Designed by Benoy an internationally – acclaimed, award winning architects, will consist of impressive apartments with luxury, style and  comfort in mind.

This unique 3 bedroom 3 bathroom luxury apartment facing the sea, enjoying breath – taking views of the Mediterranean will be completed to the highest standards. At Limassol Blu Marine you will enjoy a  24hr concierge service , a luxury lobby, an outdoor and indoor  swimming pools, spa  facilities, a bistro and  a restaurant to name a few.

Apartment Types: 3 bedrooms

Price: €1,199,000 - €1,935,000

Price doesn't include VAT.
Residential complex Kompleks Tezey
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 240,000
Completion date: 2009
< p > This cozy one bedroom apartment is located in the heart of the Theseus complex in Aphrodite Hills, Paphos. The apartment is only a minute's walk from the public pool in free form. Real estate is sold with all kitchen appliances without furniture. The apartment is on the second floor and has a large veranda and private parking space. The apartment has air conditioning. < p > The apartments are located within walking distance of the resort's central square with shops and restaurants, the resort's spa, repeatedly awarded the title of the best spa in Europe, a hotel, a golf club, the Academy of Golf and Tennis Courses.
Residential complex One bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-406 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

This new residential complex is fully harmonised with the natural environment and surrounded by the stunning beauty. It’s the perfect setting to cultivate a tranquil mind and an active body, providing you with the highest quality of life. Its private residences with an exquisite atmosphere of contemporary and elegant interior are inviting its residents to relax and spend quality time with family and friends

Part of the most up-and-coming neighbourhood in the city, residents of this development have no shortage of entertaining activities nearby, including Europe’s largest casino, the City of Dreams Mediterranean; My Mall Limassol; a top quality golf resort; and the everthrilling Fasouri Waterpark. It is located just one kilometre from Lady’s Mile, the most popular beach in the city, and only ten kilometres from the business centre of Limassol. The surrounding prominent amenities and the construction of the vast casino project, in combination with the incredible natural beauty, promises a future of prosperity and spectacular quality of life.

Price doesn't include VAT.

Realting.com
Go