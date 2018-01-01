Residential complex Golf resort new apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MA11 | Taysmond Golf Resort estate in Cyprus

The Dionysus Greens development at Aphrodite Hills Resort is a true epitome of luxurious Mediterranean living. Nestled in the heart of the Resort, surrounded by world-class amenities and facilities, this project boasts prime location and state-of-the-art features. From the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course to the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, and various dining and shopping options, everything you could want or need is just a short walk away.

Each of the elegantly designed apartment buildings features just 6 homes and showcases a meticulous attention to detail. Spread across three floors, these beautiful and spacious apartments boast breathtaking views of the communal swimming pool, Golf Academy, and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. Ground floor apartments boast lush private gardens, while upper-level homes offer expansive balconies to enjoy the view.

Every aspect of the interiors has been carefully considered, from the lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms to the high-quality Italian-style kitchens and concealed dual air conditioning/heating system. All homes feature marble or parquet flooring and ample living space, providing the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Exclusively for the use of residents and guests, the lushly landscaped gardens and freeform swimming pool offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life

Price is net of VAT.