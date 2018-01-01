Real estate New townhouse with 3 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-MJ09 | Taysmond golf properties in Cyprus

Nestled amidst lush greenery and surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty, Dionysus Greens is an epitome of luxury and comfort in Aphrodite Hills Resort. This premium development boasts of its prime location, being situated right beside the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course and being easily accessible to the Resort’s plethora of world-class amenities, including the Tennis and Football Academies, PGA National Golf Course, the Retreat Spa, and various dining and shopping options.

Experience unparalleled sophistication in these semi-detached Junior Villas at Dionysus Greens. Each villa is a stunning blend of contemporary architecture and chic interiors, crafted to perfection for a truly exceptional living experience. The open-plan living areas are flooded with natural light and offer spacious terraces, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The villas are equipped with the latest technology and high-end finishes, including underfloor heating, concealed dual air conditioning/heating, home automation system provisions, and a discreet security system, ensuring a seamless and effortless lifestyle. Step outside and be greeted by the serene beauty of your private garden and infinity-edge swimming pool, providing the perfect backdrop for alfresco dining and relaxed outdoor living.

Price is net of VAT.