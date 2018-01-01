  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus

Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 489,500
;
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The luxurious Dionysus Greens apartments offer a premium living experience in the heart of Aphrodite Hills Resort. With an emphasis on spacious living spaces, these apartments boast a range of features and finishes that are sure to impress. Each of the 3-storey buildings houses just 6 homes, providing a sense of privacy and exclusivity.

The interiors of these homes are designed with sophistication and style in mind, offering the ultimate in luxury living. The large reception rooms and bedrooms are well-appointed and feature the finest Italian-style kitchen units, complete with top-of-the-line appliances. The lavish Crema Royal Marble bathrooms are a true testament to the attention to detail that has gone into the design of these homes, while the beautiful marble or parquet flooring throughout, combined with the concealed dual air conditioning/heating system, ensures a comfortable living environment all year round.

Ground floor apartments are surrounded by picturesque gardens, while those on the upper levels enjoy spacious balconies with breathtaking views over the large free-form communal swimming pool, Golf Academy and the Mediterranean Sea. Apartment owners and their guests will have exclusive access to the beautifully landscaped gardens and the inviting swimming pool, which provide a serene and tranquil oasis within the bustling resort.

With a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course and within walking distance to a range of amenities and facilities, including the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, bars, restaurants and shops, Dionysus Greens is the epitome of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Whether you're looking to reside here permanently or seeking a holiday home, these apartments are sure to exceed your expectations and offer the ultimate in luxurious living.

Price is net of VAT.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investment apartment with 3 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex 3 bedroom seafront apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-455 | Taysmond Golf Resort and Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex Tower apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Limassol | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
Apartment building DREAM TOWER
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
from € 675,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New apartment with 2 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort, ID-MA12 | Taysmond property sales in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 489,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex 2-bedroom Apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-456 | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

Taysmond real estate is introducing an exceptional residential high-rise complex that offers a distinctive living experience with its impressive architecture and top-of-the-line amenities. With 23 floors of luxury living, residents can enjoy the breathtaking sea views from every angle of this elegant gated community. The complex features remarkable indoor amenities, including a concierge, spa, outdoor and indoor pools, gym, tennis court, green areas, and underground parking, all designed to provide residents with the ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Designed by a leading London architecture studio, this complex perfectly blends into the urban landscape of Limassol's highly sought-after tourist area. Residents can enjoy easy access to the best sandy beaches, shops, restaurants, and other holiday pleasures the city has to offer.

Choose from a range of luxurious living spaces, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, penthouses, and duplexes with private pools on the roof. Each unit features high ceilings and top-quality finishes to impress even the most demanding buyers.

Most of the apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Limassol city, and its picturesque hilly suburbs, providing residents with an immersive experience in the beauty of Limassol.

Invest in the ultimate luxury living experience with this unique and stunning residential high-rise complex.

Please note that VAT is not included in the price.
Residential complex Beachfront resort 3 bedroom apartment for sale in Limassol, ID-777 | Taysmond elite properties in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

This is a limited collection of state of the art serviced residences for sale in Limassol. This prestigious and luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views.

Located on 10 hectares of the beautifully landscaped grounds, it offers its residents all perks of the 5-star resort which include lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini football field, water sports, a prestigious 3,000 sq.m. spa complex and seven state of the art bars and restaurants.

300-metre beach with a Blue Flag

Three outdoor pools surrounded by ca-banas, sunbeams and lounge areas

All-day facility for children kids park

Luxurious Spa area

Fully equipped state-of-the-art gym

Extensive conference facilities

Retails boutiques for luxury shopping experience

Water sports and scuba diving

Tennis Courts and mini-football field

24-hour Room Service

24-hour Laundry Service

Housekeeping Services

Contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing of this luxury apartment in Limassol.

Price doesn't include VAT.
Apartment building Doma Court
Limassol, Cyprus
Completion date: 2022

For sale under construction one-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor in Apostolos Andreas, Limassol with 52 sq.m. interiors and 13.60 sq.m. covered verandas. The apartment consists of large living space, 1-bathroom areas with lots of extras.

The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building with 9 apartments in total. Includes covered parking, storage room, solar water heater, water pressure pump system, system with electronic general central light switch and hot water where you can control from your mobile, safety door and provisions for air conditioning and storage heater systems.

The apartments are equipped with high quality kitchens, aluminium windows with Thermal Insulation Sliding System and with double glazing and electric shutters in the bedrooms.

It is located in a very good location close to all services. Energy Efficiency of Building A. Sale price: € 145,900 plus VAT.

www.domaland.com

Realting.com
Go