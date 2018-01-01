Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a blend of luxury, location, and breathtaking views. The residences are nestled on elevated grounds with panoramic vistas of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens for ultimate privacy.

With the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course just steps away, residents can indulge in their love for the game while enjoying the exclusive gated community, accessible only through a private road. The properties are located near golf holes 8 and 9, one of the best locations within the resort.

Inside, the properties boast spacious interiors, with flooring made of the finest marble or parquet and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with cutting-edge appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more.

The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor features a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sweeping staircase leading to the first floor.

The first floor showcases the magnificent master bedroom, with panoramic glass doors opening up to a large terrace, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, sunrise, and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom is a true oasis of luxury, complete with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll find a rare combination of luxury, location, and unparalleled views. And with our expert property advisors, we offer professional and personalized advice on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services.

Price doesn't include VAT.