  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,198,000
;
Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The Poseidon Grand Villas at Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort offer a blend of luxury, location, and breathtaking views. The residences are nestled on elevated grounds with panoramic vistas of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens for ultimate privacy.

With the world-renowned Aphrodite Hills PGA National Golf Course just steps away, residents can indulge in their love for the game while enjoying the exclusive gated community, accessible only through a private road. The properties are located near golf holes 8 and 9, one of the best locations within the resort.

Inside, the properties boast spacious interiors, with flooring made of the finest marble or parquet and contemporary Italian-style kitchens equipped with cutting-edge appliances and Corian worktops. The marble bathrooms feature Crema Tea Marble shower rooms, and the homes have underfloor heating, concealed air conditioning units, a discreet security system, automatic garden irrigation, private pools, and much more.

The lower ground floor is versatile and can be used as an additional bedroom, playroom, or den, with utility and storage rooms, as well as a shower room. The ground floor features a spacious hall, guest cloakroom, and a sweeping staircase leading to the first floor.

The first floor showcases the magnificent master bedroom, with panoramic glass doors opening up to a large terrace, offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, sunrise, and sunset vistas over the horizon. The en-suite bathroom is a true oasis of luxury, complete with a walk-in shower, overhead rain shower, and twin washbasins. Two additional double bedrooms, each with spacious en-suite bathrooms, complete the luxurious first floor, with one of the bedrooms having access to the sea view terrace.

At Poseidon Grand Villas, you'll find a rare combination of luxury, location, and unparalleled views. And with our expert property advisors, we offer professional and personalized advice on all aspects of buying property in Cyprus, including legal matters, taxation, and relocation services.

Price doesn't include VAT.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis golf Resort, ID-350 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Episkopi, Cyprus
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 290,259
Villa 3 bedroom 2 story villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Villa Seaview new 5-bedroom detached villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills, ID-UV10 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus
You are viewing
Villa New villa for sale with 4 plus 1 bedrooms in Aphrodite Hills Resort, ID-UV06 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,198,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa 5 bedroom detached villa for sale in Limassol, ID-298 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

This stunning villa, located just 200 meters from the beach in Limassol, is a luxurious retreat designed to create unforgettable moments for both vacationing and daily living. Boasting five spacious bedrooms spread over three floors, this villa offers plenty of room to relax and entertain guests.

The villa's conceptual design is focused on creating an exceptional level of luxury, and its four levels feature a range of amenities and spaces designed for maximum comfort and enjoyment. The underground level houses a parking slot for three cars, as well as a utility area, maid room, and laundry facility.

Moving up to the first level, you'll find a spacious lobby featuring a grand piano and a glass passage leading to the kitchen and dining area. From here, an elevator or central staircase leads to the upper and underground levels.

The second level features three large bedrooms and a master bedroom complete with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. Finally, the third level boasts a beautiful roof garden and terrace, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the stunning views.

In the heart of the villa's courtyard area, you'll find a private swimming pool surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, creating a peaceful oasis for you to enjoy. The villa also incorporates advanced engineering technologies, including new-generation smart home control systems, underfloor heating, and a VRV air conditioning system, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious living experience.

If you're looking for a stunning villa in Limassol that offers exceptional luxury, spacious living areas, and proximity to the beach, this is the perfect property for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this exceptional villa your dream home.

Villa is also offered for rent - 20,000 euro per month. 
Villa New 6 bedroom villa for sale in Aphrodite Hills | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus

Villa Splendida….’where quiet enjoyment is a way of life.’

In a class on its own, Villa Splendida, tucked away in a quiet corner of the East Plateau, will be the last word in luxury when construction is complete in November 2021 (earlier completion available if required).

A spacious and elegant driveway with ample parking for several cars leads to the main property. A separate walkway leads down from the driveway to the main villa entrance and the sumptuous open plan living space. This area has a double aspect working fireplace and floor to ceiling wide glass doors making the most of the fabulous views over the terraces to the ravine, the Mediterranean Sea and sunset.

Adjacent to the living space is the bespoke EMMEMI kitchen, which has solid-core cabinets which come equipped with soft-close doors and drawers. It has fully integrated appliances, Corian countertops and an under-counter sink. Italian design IB Rubinetti, fixtures and fittings complete this spectacular kitchen.

Up a short flight of stairs from the living space is a further entrance from the driveway which leads into a generous hallway with doors opening into two guest suites. Both suites are of a good size and have bespoke fitted wardrobes, marble tiled flooring and Italian design fixtures and fittings in their luxury bathrooms.

On the lower ground floor is the laundry room, wine cellar and service room.

On the first floor are two more spectacular guest suites as well as a gracious and elegant master bedroom suite which has a walk-in dressing area and fabulous luxury bathroom consisting of bath, shower, twin basins and WC. A picture window provides panoramic views across the resort to the Mediterranean Sea. Huge sliding doors from both the master suite and the adjacent bedroom lead to a large covered verandah with spectacular views down the ravine to the sea and sunset.

The upper level is designated a home gym. A separate studio with private access is to be found at the rear of the house consisting of a bedroom and kitchenette and an en-suite bathroom with shower, wash hand basin and WC.

To ensure the highest level of luxurious quality, premier Italian furniture manufacturer Frigerio has been selected to decorate all spaces throughout the Splendida project. Frigerio has a highly refined philosophy of living and enjoyment of the home, focusing on the pleasure of immersing in an environment that reflects both class and elegance.

Underfloor heating and air conditioning feature throughout the entire premises, with telephone points in the living area, kitchen and all bedrooms. Wi-fi throughout the property and double electric sockets and two way switches are standard.

There is provision for a security alarm system, indoor/outdoor sound system with hidden speakers throughout and home automation.

Outside, the gardens will be expertly landscaped to make the most of the elevations. There are a number of covered and uncovered seating areas surrounding the villa. The expansive pool terrace from which there are glorious ravine, sea and sunset views surrounds the 5m x 10m swimming pool.

Aphrodite Hills is a world-class destination, located on the stunning island of Cyprus, where guests can enjoy a holistic experience in the amenities provided: An 18-hole PGA National Championship Golf Course, Five star hotel, Retreat spa, Tennis Academy, Soccer Academy, Retail and dining complex, nature trails, walking paths , Riding Stables and beach club.
Villa New 3 bedroom villa for sale in Cap St George resort, Paphos | Taysmond club properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an exceptional award-winning resort in Western Cyprus, in one of the island's most pristine and breathtaking landscapes. It is the largest and most exclusive seafront resort in Cyprus, as well as one of the largest residential seafront resorts in the Mediterranean, and is set on a 580k sq.m. land site with 2km of beachfront.
This multi-award-winning resort features over 200 luxury villas, a 5-star deluxe hotel, and an exclusive clubhouse with 24-hour reception and concierge services, local and international dining options, a fitness center and retreat rooms, an outdoor pool, and a sandy beach.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, a beautifully landscaped residential and holiday retreat, also has three fully-equipped conference rooms with state-of-the-art facilities and experienced staff ready to host business meetings or negotiations.
Tennis and basketball courts, horseback riding, a playground, cycling, various sea activities, and much more are available at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for both children and adults. The hotel also includes the luxurious Cleopatra Spa, as well as a Hair Salon and a traditional Gentleman's Barber Shop, as well as ten restaurants and bars.

Villa Types: 3, 4, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 300 sq.m - 340 sq.m

Plot Size: 629 sq.m - 2501 sq.m

Price: From €2,200,000 

5 bedroom Villa - €3,400,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Realting.com
Go