  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus

Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus

Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 1,748,000
;
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Nestled in the center of the thriving Aphrodite Hills Resort, Dionysus Greens offers the epitome of Mediterranean living. Boasting a prime location right next to the PGA National Cyprus Golf Course, and within easy reach of the resort's top-notch amenities such as the Tennis and Football Academies, Retreat Spa, and various dining options, this development is the perfect place to call home.

The villas at Dionysus Greens exude sophistication and luxury, with each unit designed to provide the ultimate in privacy and style. Contemporary and modern in design, these homes are perfectly blended with the natural beauty of their surroundings, making for an idyllic living experience.

With their impeccable attention to detail, the villas boast high-end Italian-style kitchens, lavish marble bathrooms, and flooring made from either marble or parquet. These homes have been designed for effortless living, with provisions for underfloor heating, concealed dual air conditioning/heating, and a discreet security system, as well as the option for home automation system upgrades. The basement area is also versatile, offering ample space to be used as a bedroom, gym, playroom, or anything the homeowner desires.

Step outside and bask in the Mediterranean sun as you enjoy your private, landscaped garden, complete with an array of lush vegetation, a spacious swimming pool with infinity edges and provision for heating, and a barbeque area perfect for outdoor entertaining. At Dionysus Greens, every aspect of life has been considered, making this development a true oasis of luxury and comfort.

Price is net of VAT.

New building location
Kouklia, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 290,259
Villa 3 bedroom beachfront villa for sale in Paphos | Taysmond waterfront real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Villa Golf villa with 3 bedrooms for sale in Minthis Golf Resort, ID-351 | Taysmond Golf Resort real estate in Cyprus
Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa Seafront villa for sale in Paphos, ID-404 | Taysmond real estate in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus
Villa Grand Villa
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 2,395,000
You are viewing
Villa New golf villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in Aphrodite Hills Resort | Taysmond Golf Resort properties in Cyprus
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 1,748,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Sea front 3 bedroom villa ID-606 for sale in Akamas Bay | Taysmond waterfront properties in Cyprus
Drymou, Cyprus

These new exclusive beachfront villas for sale in Akamas Bay raise the bar for luxury living by fusing beautiful architecture and exceptional design. Properties are finished to the highest standards and offer unobstructed views of the sea.

Numbers are strictly limited to just 47 large villas, each situated on spacious, beautifully landscaped plot with private pool.

For those seeking a beachfront home with a private appeal in breathtaking natural surroundings, yet only a 30-minute drive to all the attractions of Paphos, these Akamas Bay Villas is the ideal location.

Contact Taysmond team for detailed information and viewing.

Price doesn’t include VAT.
Villa Ayia Napa Marina Villa | Taysmond Seafront real estate in Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Ayia Napa Marina is an unparalleled development situated on the east coast of Cyprus, providing an exceptional living experience to its residents. With an investment of over EUR300m, it is the largest seafront development in the country and fully financed, ensuring guaranteed deliveries of the infrastructure works and property units. The Marina is the only project in Cyprus that offers actual beachfront residences with unobstructed sea views, providing complete privacy and 24/7 security for residences and yachts.

The development boasts unique real estate with the East and West Towers being the only high-rise buildings in the District of Famagusta, and amongst the few high-rise structures in Cyprus. The towers' twisting architecture is ranked as the 27th Tallest-Twisted buildings in the WORLD, offering every Tower Residence a unique view of the sea. With luxurious apartments, over 90% of which are already sold out, and 23 villas, Ayia Napa Marina provides an enhanced real estate inventory to meet all needs and expectations.

Residents of Ayia Napa Marina experience a distinctive seafront and marina lifestyle, with high-end services and a variety of brand name restaurants and shops. It is a sound investment opportunity with healthy Return On Investment and Capital Appreciation expected for investors. The government of Cyprus is a partner in the Ayia Napa Marina project, providing extra security to potential investors.

All Ayia Napa Marina Residences offer unobstructed sea views from all bedrooms and living room, equipped with the highest standards of finishes, smart home technology, full installation of electrical appliances, and heating and cooling. In conclusion, Ayia Napa Marina is a unique and unmatched development that offers everything one needs to relax and enjoy the exciting lifestyle of the Mediterranean.

2 types of villas are available:

Beach Villa. 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 582 sq.m., Plot 900 sq.m., Price: €6,750,000

Island Villa. 5 bedroom villa - Total area: 596 sq.m., Plot 899 sq.m., Price: €8,100,000

Delivery: July 2023

VAT is not included in the price.
Villa Limassol Marina Villas for sale with 3 and 4 bedrooms, ID-605 | Taysmond Elite real estate in Cyprus
Apesia, Cyprus

The first super yacht marina in Cyprus, and now only the 5th marina in the world to hold the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum Award, Limassol Marina combines elegant residences and a full-service Blue Flag marina for yachts up to 110m, with an enticing mix of restaurants and shops in the heart of Limassol.

The fully integrated marina development offers a unique cluster of villas surrounded by the sea with their own private berths or exclusive water-space, just a stone’s throw away from its sandy beach, world-class fitness, leisure, dining, shopping and cultural facilities.

Villa Types: 3, 5 bedrooms

Total Covered Area: 239 sq.m - 511 sq.m.

Plot: 229 sq.m - 644 sq.m.

Price: €3,900,000 - €9,600,000

Villa #54. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 511 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €9,600,000

Villa #56. 4+1 bedroom villa - Total area: 490 sq.m., Berth 1x20 side., Price: €8,700,000

Price doesn't include VAT.

Realting.com
Go