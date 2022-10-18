  1. Realting.com
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 153 sq.m.

Tsada, Cyprus
from € 1,415,000
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 153 sq.m.
About the complex

About the complex

With a flowing open-plan two- or three-bedroom layout, floor-to-ceiling windows and thoughtfully appointed courtyards, terraces and gardens - Aura provides the best of boundless living. The striking single pitched roof is typical of Cypriot vernacular, and the outdoor kitchen, stylish L-shaped seating area and plunge pool are designed for life al fresco. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 153 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
from € 1,415,000
