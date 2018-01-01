  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 101 sq.m.

Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 101 sq.m.

Tsada, Cyprus
from € 885,000
Share using:
QR
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 101 sq.m.
1 / 19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its inhabitants. The lower level has a large covered veranda whilst the upper level is perpetually bathed in a sunny glow thanks to the full-weight windows. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
New building location
Tsada, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 190 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 200 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 288,338
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 212 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 209 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
You are viewing
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 101 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
from € 885,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 210 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 288,338
150 m² 1 apartment
Developer: Just Prime Homes

The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach.
The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large number of restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, schools, banks and sandy beaches. This area has become the most popular for foreign residents who consider it their second home.
The complex includes 2 common pools, a gym and a playground.

The project includes:
— 12 one-room apartments ( 55 m2 )
— 12 two-room apartments ( 80 m2 )
— 6 three-room villas for 2 owners ( 130 m2 )
— 4 three-room villas ( 175 m2 )

Townhouses and villas remained on sale. 
 
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 94.5 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
The generous ground floor apartment is an uninterrupted ergonomic space where the indoor fuses with the outdoors and the large full height sliding doors disappear to emphasise the mesmerizing views from all rooms. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Realting.com
Go