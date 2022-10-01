  1. Realting.com
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 212 sq.m.

Tsada, Cyprus
from € 1,977,300
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 212 sq.m.
About the complex

About the complex

A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa with full-height, dual-aspect windows throughout. The spacious ground floor master suite features a stylish walk-through wardrobe, and an al fresco dining courtyard opens onto the poolside terrace. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 204 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 210 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 209 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 214 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 238 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 212 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
from € 1,977,300
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 101 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its inhabitants. The lower level has a large covered veranda whilst the upper level is perpetually bathed in a sunny glow thanks to the full-weight windows. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 530,000
129–364 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Aphrodite Hills

Elite villas

Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natural landscapes.

Careless attention to detail and the use of building and finishing materials, including marble and corian, are a hallmark of real estate « 2018 European Best Golf Resort » according to the international association of golf tour operators.

Additional comfort is created through the use of modern heating and floor heating technologies, air conditioning, home automation systems (smart home), as well as garden safety and irrigation systems. On the ground floor there is a pantry, a toilet, as well as a spacious room with a light well, which can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom.

Each villa has a large garden and a private overflow pool, as well as a summer kitchen and a barbecue area.
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 153 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
With a flowing open-plan two- or three-bedroom layout, floor-to-ceiling windows and thoughtfully appointed courtyards, terraces and gardens - Aura provides the best of boundless living. The striking single pitched roof is typical of Cypriot vernacular, and the outdoor kitchen, stylish L-shaped seating area and plunge pool are designed for life al fresco. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
