  Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 260 sq.m.

Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 260 sq.m.

Tsada, Cyprus
from € 2,452,500
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 260 sq.m.
About the complex

One of the most popular designs at Minthis, Callisto is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors creating a breeze-way, open-plan space that sweeps from the courtyard to the pool area, while each bedroom occupies its own private space a part. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores.     At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 260 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
from € 2,452,500
Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from € 530,000
129–364 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Aphrodite Hills

Elite villas

Despite the location in the heart of the resort, the elite villas of the Dionysa Garden complex are designed to create maximum comfort and privacy. The complex will be erected surrounded by golf courses and will allow owners to fully enjoy the beauties of the surrounding natural landscapes.

Careless attention to detail and the use of building and finishing materials, including marble and corian, are a hallmark of real estate « 2018 European Best Golf Resort » according to the international association of golf tour operators.

Additional comfort is created through the use of modern heating and floor heating technologies, air conditioning, home automation systems (smart home), as well as garden safety and irrigation systems. On the ground floor there is a pantry, a toilet, as well as a spacious room with a light well, which can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom.

Each villa has a large garden and a private overflow pool, as well as a summer kitchen and a barbecue area.
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from € 288,338
150 m² 1 apartment
Developer: Just Prime Homes

The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach.
The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large number of restaurants, bars, entertainment facilities, schools, banks and sandy beaches. This area has become the most popular for foreign residents who consider it their second home.
The complex includes 2 common pools, a gym and a playground.

The project includes:
— 12 one-room apartments ( 55 m2 )
— 12 two-room apartments ( 80 m2 )
— 6 three-room villas for 2 owners ( 130 m2 )
— 4 three-room villas ( 175 m2 )

Townhouses and villas remained on sale. 
 
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 153 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
With a flowing open-plan two- or three-bedroom layout, floor-to-ceiling windows and thoughtfully appointed courtyards, terraces and gardens - Aura provides the best of boundless living. The striking single pitched roof is typical of Cypriot vernacular, and the outdoor kitchen, stylish L-shaped seating area and plunge pool are designed for life al fresco. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
