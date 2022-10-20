Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 200 sq.m.

  1. Realting.com
Tsada, Cyprus
from € 1,930,500
About the complex

As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an impressive profile and high-ceilinged, distinct spaces. With a the master suite on its own separate level, Asteria is perfect for those seeking a balance between openness and intimacy. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Tsada, Cyprus
Completion date: 2021

The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance from the golf course and the entire resort infrastructure. Poseidon villas are located in one of the most beautiful places in the resort, next to the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course.

Marble and parquet floors, modern Italian-style kitchens with Koran countertops and marble bathrooms are complemented by integral elements of a modernly modern lifestyle, such as floor heating, air conditioning and safety systems, automatic watering of the garden and private pool.

All villas have private 5 × 10m infinity pools.Italian-style kitchens with built-in stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, and marble and parquet floors.

The villas are equipped with a hidden air conditioning system and conclusions for installing floor heating systems.

On the ground floor there is a utility room, pantry, shower room, as well as additional space that can be used as a bedroom, children's or playroom. 

FIRST STAGE

Double doors lead to a spacious hallway with a comfortable wardrobe and a wide staircase along which you can climb to the second floor.

The living room with panoramic windows and access to the veranda, which offers breathtaking sea views and landscaped gardens, follows.

The large dining room also has access to a separate covered veranda. The open-plan kitchen is fully equipped with modern technology. The spa veranda offers magnificent sea views.

THAT STAGE

The spacious corridor of the second floor leads to a luxurious main bedroom with panoramic windows. The spacious terrace fully allows you to enjoy unrivaled Cypriot sunsets and sunrises.

The large bathroom is equipped with a hot tub, shower with a storm shower and hot tub, as well as two sinks.

Two additional bedrooms with spacious adjacent bathrooms complete the layout of the second floor. One of the bedrooms has access to the terrace with sea views.

The price is indicated without VAT.
