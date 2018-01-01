  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Cyprus
  4. Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 207 sq.m.

Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 207 sq.m.

Tsada, Cyprus
from € 2,160,000
Share using:
QR
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 207 sq.m.
1 / 18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Offering the perfect vantage point to experience the mountain views of Minthis, it combines a stunning infinity pool, outdoor living spaces and kitchen, living and dining areas with a master suite in one grand open space. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
New building location
Tsada, Cyprus
Similar complexes
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 247 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 200 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 238 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 251 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 212 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
You are viewing
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 207 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
from € 2,160,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 212 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa with full-height, dual-aspect windows throughout. The spacious ground floor master suite features a stylish walk-through wardrobe, and an al fresco dining courtyard opens onto the poolside terrace. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 142 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open spaces with sunlight, the sunken living room's 4.5m-high ceilings serving to enhance light and volume. Available in two- and three-bedroom layouts, indoor/outdoor living is prioritised; the kitchen seamlessly extending on to a large deck surrounding a private plunge pool, perfect for lounging, entertaining and dining al fresco. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Villa in Minthis Resortwith an area of 251 sq.m.
Tsada, Cyprus
Developer: Pafilia
A 'country house' – reimagined. This Topos design has a unique floorplan bringing the pool and outdoor living spaces literally through the house creating an exhilarating spatial experience. This property is part of a luxury lifestyle residential resort which comes with many benefits and world-class facilities including; 18-hole golf course with contemporary Clubhouse, destination wellness Spa, sports ground, hotel-style accommodation, a central square with dining options and boutique stores. At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. The pioneering architecture is light-filled and energising, designed to frame soul-stirring panoramas and connect residents with the refined simplicity of authentic Cypriot life. Resting in a breathtaking hilltop location, overlooking charming villages, majestic mountains and vineyards under an endless sky, Minthis redefines holistic living. At this residential retreat, embraced by herb-scented breezes and panoramic views, every home is a masterpiece, every breath is restorative and every moment is beautiful. By day, fill your hours with adventure, from golf, mountain biking, horse riding to the nature trails, shop and socialise in The Plateia or immerse yourself in the tranquility of the hillside, where sophisticated wellness facilities and peaceful pathways take you to another level of wellbeing. By night, sip local wine to live music and lose yourself in the velvet tarpaulin of sky studded with infinite stars. immerse yourself in the beauty of life at Minthis.
Realting.com
Go