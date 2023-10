Viazań, Belarus

from €22,893

34–65 m² 14

Residential complex "Modern" A convenient combination of the urban life format in an apartment building away from city blocks in a small cozy town is now a very popular option for housing in the big city zone. The residential complex is located in the city of Fanipol. Fanipol is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. Only 7 -10 minutes by car with a permitted speed of 120 km / h - and you are in Minsk. 20 minutes by minibus to the station “Mikhalovo”. Housing location: 9 MINUT by car to the Petrovshchina metro station 2 MINUTS walk to nurseries and kindergarten 5 MINUT on foot to the gymnasium and music school 3 MINUTS walk to the nearest store and pharmacy Infrastructure within walking distance of the complex: Yasli – Garden No. 5, “Yasli –Gard No. 1“ Baby ”, Secondary School No. 1, State Institution“ Gymnasium of the city of. Fanipolya ”, music school; Modern playground; Food Stores: Euroopt, Dobrozen; RCC "Belagroprombank"; Clinic, pharmacies. Places for walking with pets. Gym, fitness rooms; FOK is being built with a pool and sports sections; Stankovo Ecological Tourism Center. Velorozhka; UO "Center for the Creativity of Children and Youth"; Library; Cafe "Motel", "Grandfather of the Marchma"; River Bird with water activities. Apartments in the residential complex “Modern” are equipped with everything necessary. Ceiling height - 2.6m; Cement-sand screed; Input metal doors; Modern two-chamber double-glazed windows; Glazed loggia; Plumbing (bathroom, toilet); Cold and hot water meters; Electric wiring with the installation of sockets, switches and metering devices; Telephony and teleification; Heating radiators. Lending conditions: Priorbank OJSC under the Green Real Estate program.