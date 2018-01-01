Residence alb golem [golem]
Golem, Albania
from € 83,000
The ad is hidden. It will become active after account verification
1 / 10
About the complex
super apartment 1+1 golem 🔴 located in the complex (Alb Adriatic) 🔴 71 square meters 🔴 2nd floor 🔴 with shared parking 🔴 50 meters from the sea 🔴 apartment with super furniture, everything quality done 1 year ago with parking near the sea, 2nd floor in the alb adriatic complex 💶 price 83,000 euros 📍 Location golem (alb adriatic complex) ☎️ 355 69 681 1888 ☎️ 355 69 567 8983
New building location
Golem, Albania
Seller agent
Languages: English, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano, Українська
Albania, durres
Developer
Send a request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in Albania were found. Use extended search