Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Netherlands
  3. Residential
  4. Netherlands
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Netherlands, Netherlands

Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa with garage in Purmerend, Netherlands
Villa with garage
Purmerend, Netherlands
Area 165 m²
The city of Purmerend, 25 km from Amsterdam. Villa with a large garden and garage. Land in f…
€495,000
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 11 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 11
Area 574 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Chic villa with an attic Two-storey chic villa with an atti…
€2,01M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 7 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 7
Area 243 m²
Netherlands 30 km from.Amsterdam Villa with a magnificent garden Two-storey villa with a mag…
€1,67M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with sauna in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 7 rooms with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Netherlands 30 km from.Amsterdam Stylish Villa in Larena Two-story stylish villa with panora…
€1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms with terrace in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 13 rooms with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 13
Area 686 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Villa in the forest area Three-storey large villa with pano…
€3,53M
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 8 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
Netherlands 50 km from.Amsterdam Villa on the shores of the bay is a 2-story stylized villa …
€1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 7 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 7
Area 412 m²
Netherlands 30 km from Amsterdam Villa with a Shikarnaya design garden three-story villa wit…
€2,23M
Leave a request
Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 320 m²
The Netherlands 150 km from Amsterdam. Imposing with the right to receive VNZH. A secluded e…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam Villa 20 km from Amsterdam Large villa in the suburbs of…
€1,79M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 10 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 10
Area 480 m²
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam, near. Harlem Cozy villa 20 km from Amsterdam, near the …
€2,10M
Leave a request
Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 264 m²
Netherlands 20 km west of Amsterdam, direction. Harlem Chic Villa Chic Villa in a prestigiou…
€2,04M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 9 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 9
Area 528 m²
The Netherlands is 15 km from the center of Amsterdam Villa, 15 km from the center of Amster…
€2,21M
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa 11 rooms
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 11
Area 318 m²
Netherlands Villa with Stable Cozy Villa - National Monument of Architecture (1843. built) a…
€2,18M
Leave a request
Villa in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Villa
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 512 m²
Netherlands Villa with 1 ha Great villa 85 km from Amsterdam (1 hour by car) Land area: 1059…
€3,86M
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms in Netherlands, Netherlands
Villa 9 rooms
Netherlands, Netherlands
Rooms 9
Area 612 m²
Netherlands Modern villa with a stable Beautiful modern villa 35 min drive from Amsterdam, n…
€2,77M
Leave a request

Properties features in Netherlands, Netherlands

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir