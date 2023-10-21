UAE
Lands for sale in Rabat, Morocco
9 properties total found
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
4
3
2 379 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi Ambassadeurs. O…
€3,12M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
4 221 m²
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Land with an area of 4221 m² on avenue Mohamed VI with a fac…
€6,42M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
4 551 m²
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large land in Souissi next to the LALLA SOUKAÏNA mosqu…
€4,88M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
1 225 m²
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large plot, for sale, with an area of 1225 m² in a mai…
€3,15M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
3 687 m²
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi ? Land with an area of 3,687 m² and a frontage of 40 mete…
€2,84M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
1 790 m²
Do you want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? Commercial land with an area of 1790 m² in Souissi…
€6,44M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
2 247 m²
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Magnificent land with 2 facades, with an area of 2247 m², fo…
€3,75M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
2 636 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Rabat Souissi. Very nice land for sale not f…
€2,39M
Recommend
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
514 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Rabat Hassan. Ground in a main avenue, with …
€2,31M
Recommend
