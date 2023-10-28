Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Morocco

Rabat
30
31 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Nahda. Villa of 600 …
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 645 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Very sunny villa with a ga…
€2,11M
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 040 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Villa in Rabat Souissi Large new villa with 1 outdo…
€5,15M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Villa with garde…
€1,75M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a riad in the Oudayas of Rabat. A Riad with an area o…
€566,645
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. Villa with an area of 399 m…
€1,03M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. A small villa with an area …
€669,679
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 6 489 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. - Property Area: 6489 m² - …
€7,73M
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 160 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Magnificent furnished archi…
€6,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a new villa in Rabat Souissi l'orangeraie. New villa …
€4,82M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 720 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. A very pretty oriental vill…
€4,64M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 950 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Single storey villa to reno…
€3,09M
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 997 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Beautiful Villa with charac…
€3,22M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 900 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an UNFURNISHED villa in Rabat Souissi. Fabulous UNFUR…
€5,41M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 729 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Sunny villa, wi…
€3,35M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 000 m²
You want to buy a villa in Rabat Road of Zaers: Very nice Villa for sale has road of Zaers o…
€4,89M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 225 m²
Want to buy a villa in Rabat Souissi? A large villa with an area of 1225 m² of land and 400…
€3,16M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 000 m²
Want to buy a villa in Rabat Souissi? A large and beautiful villa with an area of 2000 m² o…
€4,12M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 000 m²
Want to buy a villa in Rabat Souissi? A large and beautiful villa for sale with an area of …
€4,64M
Villa Villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa Villa
Rabat, Morocco
Area 1 500 m²
Villa for sale in Rabat Souissi. Villa of two facades, to renovate, with an area of 1500 m² …
€3,09M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 900 m²
Villa for sale in Rabat Souissi. Villa with swimming pool with an area of 1900 m² of land, o…
€4,38M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 803 m²
Want to buy a villa in Rabat Souissi? A large and magnificent villa with an area of 1803 m² …
€6,44M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 080 m²
Want to buy a villa in Bir Kacem Souissi? A beautiful villa in Bir Kacem with an area of 208…
€3,25M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio in Rabat, Morocco
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with patio
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Riad for sale in Salé. Beautiful Riad nestled in the medina of Salé 5 min walk from the Salé…
€515,137
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Harhoura, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Harhoura, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 179 m²
Want to buy a villa in Temara Harhoura? a villa for sale with an area of 3179 m² of land and…
€2,32M
Villa 2 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 2 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 551 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Villa in the main avenue M…
€3,61M
Townhouse in Rabat, Morocco
Townhouse
Rabat, Morocco
Area 412 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a riad in Rabat city center. Riad for sale in the ci…
€1,26M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 270 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Rabat Souissi Ambassadeurs. Villa on a pl…
€4,12M
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 200 m²
EXCLUSIVELY, AYKANA real estate agencies are selling out a villa in Rabat Souissi. Magnifice…
€4,38M
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms, with rent
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 965 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a villa in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Magnificent mod…
€5,92M

Property types in Rabat-Salé-Kenitra

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Morocco

cheap
luxury
