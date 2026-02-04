Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco
  3. Pachalik de Tanger bashwyt tnjt
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Pachalik de Tanger bashwyt tnjt, Morocco

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tangier, Morocco
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tangier, Morocco
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Exceptional villa located in a quiet area, just a stone's throw from the Kasbah of Tangier a…
$6,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pachalik de Tanger bashwyt tnjt, Morocco

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go